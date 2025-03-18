Taboola Reaches 10 Years in Serving Advertising on Microsoft Properties Including MSN, Edge Browsers and Windows Experiences; Taboola Now Serves Advertising Across Microsoft Productivity Suite, Including Outlook Mail and Office 365

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced it has reached a ten-year milestone serving advertising on select Microsoft properties and has deepened this relationship even further.

For years, Taboola has served ads on Microsoft-owned digital properties and apps including MSN, one of the most read news destinations in the world, Microsoft Edge, one of the world’s leading AI-powered browsers, and other Microsoft Windows experiences.

Taboola has now deepened its relationship to serve advertising on more of the world’s most used apps built by Microsoft, including Outlook and across other apps within the Microsoft 365 productivity suite of products.

Taboola’s AI-powered technology is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Advertisers can also connect with nearly 600 million daily active users in brand safe environments.

“Reaching a decade serving ads with an industry leader such as Microsoft is an incredible milestone,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Our collaboration has been established for the long-term and on Taboola’s ability to help Microsoft provide richer experiences on its immensely popular digital properties. As we expand to offer advertising on additional Microsoft properties, we’re giving advertisers even more access to trusted, premium destinations that reach people across all different parts of their day as they’re actively engaged.”

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on X.

