Saputo Inc. at the CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) today announced that Mr. Carl Colizza, President and CEO, will present at the CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Calendar of Events” in the “Investors” section of the Company's website or by following this link.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Senior Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com

