ZOOZ Power Enhances Global Strategy with New Energy Storage Solutions, Advanced Energy Management System and Expended Sales Team

Tel-Aviv, Israel, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ Power (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosters and energy management systems for enabling ultra-fast EV charging solutions, announced today the enhancement of its strategic focus with the introduction of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and an enhanced Energy Management System (EMS) designed to lead to maximizing EV charging performance and cost efficiency, along with the expansion of its sales team.

The newly introduced Energy Storage System (ESS), in addition to ZOOZ Power’s intelligent* boosting offering, allows charging operators to significantly reduce electricity costs by storing energy during off-peak periods and deploying it during peak demand hours. This new addition to ZOOZ Power’s offering of systems to manage and improve overall power delivery to clusters of ultra-fast EV chargers substantially lowers operational expenses and enhances overall cost efficiency of EV charging infrastructure.

Additionally, ZOOZ Power has upgraded its Energy Management System (EMS), improving the benefits of both the Intelligent Power Booster solution (ZOOSTER) and the new ESS offerings. The advanced EMS operates locally on-site, providing real-time management and rapid response capabilities to efficiently control energy flow, reduce power peaks, and extend battery lifecycles.

The ZOOZTER Intelligent Power Booster continues to play a vital role in ZOOZ Power's comprehensive solution, offering ultra-fast EV charging even in locations with limited grid capacity. By providing high-power bursts during charging sessions, the ZOOZTER effectively mitigates grid constraints, allowing consistent and reliable ultra-fast charging without costly infrastructure upgrades.

In conjunction with its technological advancements, ZOOZ Power is expanding its global sales team. The Company is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Ilan Tevet as the new Vice President of Global Sales. With over 25 years of experience in global B2B sales, business development and marketing, Ilan has a proven track record of driving growth. His deep expertise will be instrumental in accelerating ZOOZ Power’s planned global expansion.

Furthermore, ZOOZ Power is strengthening its worldwide sales presence by appointing new sales managers in strategic markets, including the UK, Germany, and France. Further expansions are planned in other regions to align with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.

“Our new ESS solutions, the enhanced EMS, and the strategic expansion of our sales team are pivotal steps toward providing comprehensive, efficient, and cost-optimized EV charging infrastructure,” said Erez Zimerman, CEO of ZOOZ Power. “With Ilan’s leadership and our expanded sales force in key markets, we are uniquely positioned to support and drive the global shift toward EV adoption.”

*As used in this Press Release, intelligent boosting and Intelligent Power Booster refer to the ZOOZ Power Energy Management Software, which dynamically manages and optimizes energy consumption at the charging site

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power is a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting and energy management solutions, enabling the widespread deployment of ultra-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) while overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ Power pioneers its unique flywheel-based power-boosting technology, enabling efficient utilization and power management of a power-limited grid at an EV charging site. Its flywheel technology allows high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

ZOOZ Power’s sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping its customers and partners accelerate the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure, thus facilitating improved utilization rates, better efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster revenues and profitability growth. ZOOZ Power is publicly traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the ticker ZOOZ

For more information, please visit: www.zoozpower.com/

Investor Contact:

Miri Segal – CEO

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

Media enquiries:

Media@zoozpower.com

