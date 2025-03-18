White Plains, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek Announces Positive 2-Year Results Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Its Bio-Interventional Technology for Uveoscleral Outflow Enhancement in Glaucoma Patients

White Plains, NY — March 18, 2025 — Iantrek Corporation, a venture-backed ophthalmic technology company advancing novel interventional treatments for glaucoma, has announced the publication of positive 2-year results from its prospective clinical study evaluating its proprietary bio-reinforced cyclodialysis technology. The study, published in Ophthalmology Science, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, confirms the long-term efficacy and safety of Iantrek’s bio-interventional platform for uveoscleral outflow enhancement in open-angle glaucoma patients undergoing combined cataract surgery.

The results demonstrate the durability of intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction and uveoscleral outflow enhancement provided by Iantrek’s proprietary cyclodialysis procedure with bio-reinforcement. Iantrek remains the only company with FDA-cleared technologies designed specifically for the surgical enhancement of the uveoscleral pathway—one of two physiologic routes for aqueous humor outflow and the pathway with the highest therapeutic index for glaucoma treatment.

In 2024, Iantrek initiated pre-commercial launch access to its bio-reinforced cyclodialysis platform for select U.S. centers, with plans for broader U.S. commercialization of the technology in Q3 2025. This represents a first-of-its-kind approach in bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery (BIOS) enabling surgeons to address the previously untapped potential of the uveoscleral outflow pathway in an optimized and natural way, performed either in stand-alone or combination surgery.

Key Findings from the Study Include:

74% of treated eyes achieved a ≥20% reduction in IOP at 2 years with the same or fewer glaucoma medications.

of treated eyes achieved a at 2 years with the same or fewer glaucoma medications. Mean medicated IOP was reduced by 34% , from a baseline of 21.9 ± 4.9 mmHg to 13.84 ± 2.42 mmHg (p<0.0001).

, from a baseline of to (p<0.0001). Use of IOP-lowering medications decreased by >60%, from an average of 1.42 ± 1.29 to 0.55 ± 0.52 at 2 years (p=0.0006).

from an average of to at 2 years (p=0.0006). No serious ocular adverse events were reported. All complications were mild, transient, and resolved with conservative management.

were reported. All complications were mild, transient, and resolved with conservative management. Visual acuity outcomes were consistent with the expected improvements from cataract surgery.





“This study highlights a meaningful advancement in glaucoma surgery by safely and effectively targeting the uveoscleral pathway through a minimally invasive, bio-interventional approach,” said Robert N. Weinreb, MD, Distinguished Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Diego. “This represents a groundbreaking, hardware-free solution using next-generation, homologous bio-tissue materials for superior biocompatibility.”

The results of this peer-reviewed publication is further validated by a separate recent scientific presentation at the 2025 American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting, where Leon W. Herndon, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University, presented the 2-year outcomes from the CREST Study—one of the largest prospective interventional surgical glaucoma cohorts to date. At the two-year follow-up, interim analyses demonstrated sustained IOP and medication reduction with a favorable, minimally invasive safety profile.

About Iantrek, Inc.

Iantrek is a venture-funded medical technology company founded by ophthalmic innovator Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH. Iantrek is pioneering a novel platform of bio-interventional and micro-interventional products for ophthalmic surgery. The company’s portfolio includes CycloPen™, AlloFlo™, CanaloFlo™and C.Rex™, representing next-generation, implant-free solutions for the interventional management of glaucoma—the most prevalent neurodegenerative disease and a leading cause of irreversible blindness.

