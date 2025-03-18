HUMAN Sightline Revolutionizes Bot Management with AI-Enhanced Insights to Detect, Isolate, and Track Attackers

An industry-first, HUMAN Sightline helps security teams save investigation hours, facilitate actionable communication with stakeholders, and enhance decision-making on individual automated threats

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company committed to safeguarding every step of the customer’s online journey by defending against bots, fraud, and digital risk, announced today HUMAN Sightline, an innovative suite of capabilities that detects, isolates, and tracks individual bot profiles. HUMAN Sightline enables security teams to conduct faster investigations and optimize their response to evolving threats in the era of AI. This fundamentally transforms bot management by delivering never-before-seen insights into automated traffic.

“The bot mitigation landscape is swiftly evolving with the proliferation of AI-generated threats, and the industry can no longer rely on last-gen methods to detect and investigate next-gen threats,” said Christos Kalantzis, CTO of HUMAN. “Bots are becoming more sophisticated, and organizations must respond with advanced detection techniques to protect their business and drive security optimization strategies at scale. With HUMAN Sightline, we are putting data-driven investigation tools straight into the hands of our customers and their security teams.”

With HUMAN Sightline, customers can isolate individual attacker profiles and uncover what each one is doing in granular detail. HUMAN’s secondary detection engine analyzes all automated activity on an application and segments it into distinct profiles, going beyond simple anomaly detection or basic signature mapping. Using sophisticated data modeling, HUMAN Sightline identifies and tracks nuanced shifts in bot behavior as they occur. This enables security analysts to see the activity of individual bot profiles over time, as well as their sophistication, capabilities, and the specific factors that distinguish them from humans and other bots on the application.

"The responsibility of security is making decisions, and HUMAN Sightline helps us make decisions," said Omri Lotan, Site Reliability Engineer at Fiverr. "Of course, we want to block bots, but when a tool just blocks bots without explaining why, I still have to investigate it. HUMAN Sightline gives me all the details I need to understand what exactly a bot was doing and why it was blocked. I can zero in on specific threat behaviors and turn these learnings into targeted mitigation strategies."

HUMAN Sightline offers three key benefits that revolutionize bot management:

Focus and accelerate investigations: Surfaces distinct bot activities, attack paths, and changing behaviors, such as bots targeting specific products or visiting select pages at a glance. Security teams can then uncover hidden patterns and zero in on key attacks, transforming their investigative capabilities. Translate attack data into a board-ready threat narrative: Allows teams to present business-level visualizations of bot behavior and show the effect of their actions over time. This empowers security teams to lead with data-backed authority, bridging the gap between deep technical analysis and business actions. Optimize your security strategy for your unique threats: This enables security teams to gain unprecedented clarity on each attacker’s actions and intent to define threat priorities. This real-time adaptability empowers security teams to proactively identify new threat patterns, respond faster, and stay agile against evolving risks.



“HUMAN Sightline completely transforms how the industry thinks about bot management,” said Bryan Becker, Senior Director of Project Management at HUMAN. ”In an industry used to anomaly detection as the only way to measure bot attacks, HUMAN Sightline isolates each bot profile to give security practitioners unprecedented visibility into the behavior of specific threats on their application."

HUMAN Sightline insights will be available through a new set of dashboards in HUMAN’s Application Protection package. They will also be available in Account Takeover Defense and Scraping Defense at no additional cost.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a leading cybersecurity company committed to protecting the integrity of the digital world. We ensure that every digital interaction, transaction, and connection is authentic, secure, and human. Our Human Defense Platform safeguards the entire customer journey with high-fidelity decision-making that defends against bots, fraud, and digital threats. Each week, HUMAN verifies 20 trillion digital interactions, providing unparalleled telemetry data to enable rapid, effective responses to even the most sophisticated threats. Recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader, HUMAN continues to set the standard in cybersecurity. To ensure your digital connections are trusted, visit www.humansecurity.com

