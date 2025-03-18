Lighthouse Guild Announces Thomas Panek as New President & CEO

New York, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Guild, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing exceptional services to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Panek as its new President and CEO, effective April 2025. He succeeds Dr. Calvin W. Roberts, who has led the organization with distinction.

Panek brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to advancing accessibility and independence for people with vision loss. For the past decade, he has served as President and CEO of Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit organization that provides specially trained guide and service dogs to individuals with disabilities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Under his leadership, the organization raised over $350 million in donations, exponentially expanding its budget, and strengthening financial reserves.

A trailblazer in accessibility innovation, Panek collaborated with Google to develop Project Guideline, an AI-driven technology enabling individuals who are blind to run independently. In November 2021, with the help of this groundbreaking technology, he completed the first-ever solo race for a blind person, a 5K race through New York’s Central Park – without human or canine assistance.

Panek’s career spans leadership roles in both nonprofit and governmental sectors. He previously served as Vice President of National Industries for the Blind, where he played a pivotal role in business development, national account management, and the Wounded Warrior Program. Additionally, he served as a Senior International Trade Specialist at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Beyond his executive experience, Panek actively serves in various advisory and leadership capacities, including as Chair of Delta Air Lines Advisory Board on Disability and a board member of Achilles International. He has served as an expert on the CDC’s Vision Health Initiative and Chair of the North American Council of Guide Dog Schools. He has been featured in The New York Times, TODAY Show, Time Magazine, ABC, CBS, NPR, Runners World, Forbes, Reuters, and HBO Real Sports, and more. He has also been a guest on Lighthouse Guild’s podcast, On Tech and Vision, where he discussed emerging technologies, including autonomous navigation and robotic guidance.

Panek holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in International Studies from The American University in Washington, D.C.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thomas Panek as our new CEO,” said James M. Dubin, Chairman of the Board of Lighthouse Guild. “His exceptional track record in leadership, advocacy, and innovation will help propel Lighthouse Guild’s mission forward, ensuring that individuals with vision loss have access to the resources and technology they need to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

Panek shared his excitement about joining Lighthouse Guild, saying, “I am pleased and excited in becoming the President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild which is widely considered the country's preeminent pioneer for vision rehabilitation since its formation in 1905 and continuing to today. I foresee an even brighter future. I look forward to working with the dedicated team at Lighthouse Guild to expand access to critical services, harness emerging technologies, and create innovative solutions that support independence and opportunity for all.”

Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to attain their goals. Through vision rehabilitation, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programs, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. For more information, visit lighthouseguild.org.

