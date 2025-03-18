Keith King, CEO, NVBDC John Taylor, NVBDC Board Member, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

NVBDC Services Initiative: Walmart Partners with NVBDC to Certify More Veteran-Owned Businesses and Expand Supplier Opportunities

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NVBDC continues to create new opportunities for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) through strategic partnerships and certification support. As part of this commitment, Walmart has partnered with NVBDC to provide funding to certify more veteran-owned businesses, ensuring they have access to corporate and government contracting opportunities.NVBDC is hosting an exclusive JumpStart Webinar on April 24 to further support veteran entrepreneurs, featuring Walmart’s Senior Manager of Supplier Inclusion-Supplier Development, Nilka Garcia. This webinar is designed to help NVBDC-certified businesses understand Walmart’s procurement process and learn how to position themselves as suppliers for the retail giant.Why Attend?● Learn how Walmart’s Supplier Inclusion program creates opportunities for small and diverse businesses● Get insights into Walmart’s supplier requirements and procurement process● Discover how NVBDC certification can help your business access Walmart’s supply chain● Hear directly from Walmart decision-makers and gain insider tips for successThis event is part of the NVBDC Services JumpStart Webinar Series, which aims to help veteran businesses succeed through certification, education, and direct corporate engagement. Walmart’s partnership and financial support for NVBDC’s certification efforts further demonstrate its dedication to supplier diversity and veteran entrepreneurship.📅 Live Webinar: Thursday, April 24, 11:00 AM ET🔗 Register now at nvbdc.org/nvbdc-services“Through Walmart’s partnership and support, we are not only helping more veteran businesses become certified, but we are also giving them the opportunity to grow and compete in today’s marketplace,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. “This webinar will provide direct access to Walmart’s supplier team, helping VOBs take the next step toward securing contracts with a global leader in retail.”Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your business—register today!For more information about NVBDC’s certification process and upcoming events, visit www.nvbdc.org or call 888-CERTIFIED.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

