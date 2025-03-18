ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market Accelerates Growth with Rising Demand for Smart & Connected Vehicle Solutions

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled," ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market by Component Type, Vehicle Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market size was valued at $12,936 thousand in 2017, and is projected to reach at $29,599 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5252 Rise in number of vehicle sales is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market . Moreover, the integration of smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) further fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for traffic control in turn propel the market. However, the presence of substitutes to aftermarket navigation systems is the major factor that hinders the market growth. In addition, the cost versus functionality given by these systems restrain the market. High penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure are expected to make way for different growth opportunities for the market.GPS navigation systems is a system that uses numerous satellite signals to find a receiver's position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as aviation, automobile, mining, agriculture, military, and others.The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market trends include rise in number of car productions and sales in ASEAN countries, increase in need of traffic control, high penetration of wireless communication technology and advanced connectivity infrastructure toward the growth of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market. ASEAN car sales in 2017 was around 3.33 million units, and around 4 million units of cars are expected to be sold by 2020. This is expected to drive the adoption of GPS navigation systems and thus, boost the growth of the market. In addition, the adoption of GPS navigation systems in both, passenger and commercial cars, for traffic control and emergency vehicle location significantly drive the market growth. In addition, according to a study, the annual economic losses due to traffic congestion in the emerging economies in Asia are expected to reach $36.6 billion by 2030. The GPS navigation systems can provide real-time traffic updates to help an individual save time during road congestion. Moreover, it can also reduce fuel consumption as well as decrease chances of accidents. However, emergence of several alternatives hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the development of smart cities in Southeast Asia has opened several opportunities for self-driving cars. Governments in these countries are constantly focusing on promotion of these autonomous vehicles. All these developments are expected to boost the adoption of GPS navigation systems and act as a major opportunity for the market. All these developments are expected to boost the adoption of GPS navigation systems and act as a major opportunity for the market.The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market is segmented based on component type, vehicle type, end user, and country. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. Based on end user, the market is divided into OEMs and Aftermarket. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and rest of ASEAN.Key Findings of the ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market:By component type, the hardware segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market during the forecast period.In 2017, Indonesia accounted for the highest ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market share among the other countries.Based on vehicle type, the passenger segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.By end user, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market forecast period. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞Alpine Electronics,Pioneer Corporation,TomTom International BV,Panasonic,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.,JVC KENWOOD Corporation,Robert Bosch,Garmin Ltd.,Sony Corporation,Denso Corporation,Continental AG. 