Electronics Manufacturers Double Down on Sustainability Efforts Despite Challenges, According to New Report

IPC launches Evolve to meet industry needs for greater collaboration, timely resources, and reliable information

Anaheim, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve debuted today at IPC APEX EXPO as a comprehensive program designed to help electronics companies move sustainability forward on an accelerated path. IPC, the global electronics association, created Evolve in direct response to research showing an increased interest across the industry in sustainability efforts and product circularity.

Corporate sustainability initiatives are a leadership priority, not just an end goal, according to IPC’s report “Wired for Change. Electronics Industry Sentiment on Sustainability.” Nearly 60 percent of the electronics industry surveyed expect their sustainability efforts to increase over the next year, citing cost savings, operational efficiencies, and a competitive advantage as key motivators. The findings showed that sustainability is seen as a longer-term investment rather than a response to changing politics. The report also highlights industry challenges including regulatory uncertainty, the complexity of implementation, and budget concerns.

“Sustainability isn’t just about compliance—it’s about opportunity. The electronics industry has an unprecedented chance to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and meet the growing demand for sustainable products," said Dr. John W. Mitchell, IPC President and CEO. “Evolve integrates the health of our planet into industry progress. We believe Evolve will bring the industry together to deliver on impactful sustainability goals.”

Evolve engages and empowers the global electronics industry for a sustainable future, providing a platform to expand industry collaboration, accelerate progress and find creative solutions. Evolve offers resources on standards, intelligence, and opportunities for action.

Specific Evolve tools and resources expected this year include:

The Guide to Safer Alternatives in Electronics Manufacturing identifies safer and more sustainable alternatives for essential chemicals. This reduces the use of chemicals considered hazardous and requires more awareness in an industry that is largely downstream users of chemicals.

identifies safer and more sustainable alternatives for essential chemicals. This reduces the use of chemicals considered hazardous and requires more awareness in an industry that is largely downstream users of chemicals. The Double Materiality Assessment Toolkit prepares companies for a process to determine financial and non-financial sustainability impacts. IPC is adding tools to the DMA toolkit this year, including resources that will help complete a context report, and impacts, risks and opportunities (IROs).

prepares companies for a process to determine financial and non-financial sustainability impacts. IPC is adding tools to the DMA toolkit this year, including resources that will help complete a context report, and impacts, risks and opportunities (IROs). A new Scope 3 greenhouse gas reporting summary supports companies that need to account for direct and indirect emissions from upstream and downstream activities, a complex and burdensome activity.

supports companies that need to account for direct and indirect emissions from upstream and downstream activities, a complex and burdensome activity. A compendium of insights about circularity challenges and solutions provides details on Ecodesign obligations requiring increased attention to circular product models that increase reclamation, repairability, and recycling.

From engineers to recyclers, designers to manufacturers, Evolve is a program for anyone in the electronics manufacturing industry who is looking to identify barriers, solve problems, and build electronics better with sustainability at its core.

“From automation to augmented reality, simulation, and regionalization — the future of manufacturing is driven by sustainability. I am delighted by IPC's continuous efforts to support the industry on this path and accelerate progress,” said Paul Baldassari, President of Global Manufacturing Services, Flex. “As the survey findings show, there are real challenges to implementation that we can only solve if the industry works together.”

“The launch of IPC’s Evolve initiative signifies an important step forward in our industry’s commitment to sustainability,” said Tom Edman, President and CEO, TTM Technologies Inc. “At TTM, we are excited to join Evolve this year and our participation reflects our dedication to evolving with purpose and leading with integrity towards a more sustainable future.”

IPC has an extensive history of engaging with the industry on sustainability, including determining solutions that help address known challenges, and Evolve builds on this effort. The new program provides the industry with a place for industry collaboration and sharing of best practices to ensure the electronics industry can progress in parallel with protecting the planet.

Read the full report and find sustainability resources at ipc.org/evolve.

Website: www.ipc.org/evolve

Join the conversation: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/evolve-powered-by-ipc

