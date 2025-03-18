Nowutalk AI Unveils Voice-First Sales Agent for Shopify





The AI-powered sales agent enhances sales processes while assisting merchants in making informed decisions—Nowutalk AI is now live.

Nowutalk AI has set to transform online shopping with the first voice-driven sales agent for Shopify stores, bringing the ease of in-store conversation to digital shopping. Unlike traditional chatbots, Nowutalk AI goes beyond answering questions by actively facilitating sales.

With a simple voice command, customers can browse products, get instant recommendations, and complete purchases hands-free. But it’s not just about voice—behind every interaction, Nowutalk AI gathers real-time intelligence to help merchants make data-backed business decisions.

"E-commerce owners struggle with data overload. We don’t just automate sales—we help them understand their customers better, in real-time," said Serge Beck, CEO of Nowutalk AI. "We built a voice agent that does more than just talk—it learns, adapts, and helps businesses grow."

LIVE on Shopify & Protected by a Patent

Merchants can install it on Shopify and start converting voice interactions into sales. The technology is also patented, making it a first-mover in voice-driven e-commerce intelligence.

Real Traction & Influencer Backing

Strategic partnerships are rolling out to integrate Nowutalk AI into more high-traffic e-commerce platforms.

60% of the team are engineers, ensuring a product built for scale.

Why This Matters for E-commerce Owners

Increased Conversions: Customers shop faster with conversational commerce.

Data-Driven Sales: Merchants receive intelligence reports to optimize inventory & marketing.

Seamless Integration: Works instantly with Shopify—no complex setup.



Getting Involved

Merchants can install Nowutalk AI on Shopify App Store

can install Nowutalk AI on Investors can join the Wefunder campaign

can join the Media/Press can contact the team at pr@nowutalk.ai

can contact the team at For more information, users can visit www.nowutalk.ai

About Nowutalk AI

Nowutalk AI is transforming digital interactions with next-generation AI-powered voice sales agents. The company delivers human-like conversations that convert browsers into buyers by integrating core Intelligence, natural language processing, and adaptive learning. As a leader in voice-first AI technology, Nowutalk AI is setting a new standard for customer engagement and sales automation in e-commerce.

