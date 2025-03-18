Haman Group, one of The Largest Inbound Tour Operators in Scandinavia, Selects Flywire as its Exclusive International Payments Partner

Flywire delivers streamlined, secure payment experiences for Authentic Scandinavia and Authentic Europe, two of the Haman Group’s leading travel brands

Flywire integrates with Haman Group’s booking system to streamline payment processing and reconciliation for Haman’s businesses and international guests

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Haman Group – one of the largest inbound tour operators in Scandinavia, announced it has selected Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, as the exclusive international payments partner for two of the Haman Group’s leading brands, Authentic Scandinavia and Authentic Europe. The partnership will enhance the payment experience for Haman Group’s growing international clientele and provide seamless integration into the company’s booking system for efficient payment processing and reconciliation.

Recognized as one of the most innovative and respected travel brands in Scandinavia, Haman Group offers a wide range of services for travel agencies, groups and independent travelers. From personalised itineraries and specially curated tours to guaranteed departures, Haman is backed by more than 60 years of experience in creating unforgettable trips to Scandinavia and Europe and is supported by its five travel brands including Haman Scandinavia, Cities+Tours, Terra Nova Scandinavia, Authentic Scandinavia, and Authentic Europe.

Prior to Flywire, Haman Group relied on a legacy payments system which created inefficiencies for the organization and guests alike. For example, manual invoicing didn’t provide clients with enough visibility into additional fees, and additional charges due to FX rates and fees sometimes surprised travelers when they got their bank or credit card statements.

Seeking to overhaul the payments process for their international guests, Haman Group selected Flywire for a few key reasons:

Integrated with bookings system: Processing and reconciling payments has been streamlined because Flywire is integrated with Haman Group’s booking system. Payment reminders are sent automatically, and all payment processes are digitized.

Processing and reconciling payments has been streamlined because Flywire is integrated with Haman Group’s booking system. Payment reminders are sent automatically, and all payment processes are digitized. Elevated guest experience: Flywire provides choice, convenience, and support. Haman Group’s guests pay in their local currency, with competitive exchange rates, and have access to 24x7 live support. Travelers are also confident their payments are secure.

Flywire provides choice, convenience, and support. Haman Group’s guests pay in their local currency, with competitive exchange rates, and have access to 24x7 live support. Travelers are also confident their payments are secure. Diverse payment options: Flywire automates the currency conversion, and the company receives 100% of their payments in the currency of their choice.



“At Haman Group, our focus is on providing our guests with once in a lifetime travel experiences,” said Trude Sivertsen, director of sales and operations at Authentic Scandinavia. “And we know that these experiences start at the very first interactions with our guests, including their very first payment experiences. We feel confident that Flywire is the optimal extension of our brand, offering our guests flexible, localized payment options, and ensuring their booking and payment experience is effortless and secure. And as a critical benefit, we can optimize our internal processes, giving us more time to focus on crafting even more memorable travel experiences.”

“We are honored to partner with The Haman Group and deliver exceptional payment experiences for their growing footprint of travel businesses,” said Colin Smyth, SVP and GM, Travel. “With Flywire, Haman Group can both meet the needs of their clients, and gain a number of operational efficiencies to help them focus on running their organization. And given Haman Group’s extensive reach throughout Scandinavia, Flywire is thrilled to scale our capabilities across the region.”

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Haman Group

Haman Group (est. 1964) offers a wide range of services for travel agencies, groups and independent travellers. From personalised itineraries and specially curated tours to guaranteed departures, we have over 50 years of experience in creating unforgettable trips to Scandinavia and Europe.

The following five companies are part of Haman Group: Haman Scandinavia, Authentic Scandinavia, Authentic Europe, Terra Nova Scandinavia and Cities+Tours. Our colleagues are spread across five different offices. Our main offices are situated in Oslo and in Stockholm, and we also operate field offices in Tromsø, Gothenburg, Ramlösa and Cologne.

Media Contact

Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com

Investor Relations Contact

Masha Kahn

IR@Flywire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations regarding the benefits of its travel clients and business, Flywire’s business strategy and plans, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.