Red8® Recognized on the 2025 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red8®, the industry expert in architecting modern infrastructure, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Red8 on its 2025 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list highlights solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that are committed to excellence and distinguish themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, cloud, and security.

“We are proud to be named to this prestigious list for seven years running,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO of Red8. “Our team is fully focused on bringing forth the ideal solutions and best possible service for our clients as they face persistent IT challenges. Being part of the CRN Tech Elite validates our success and dedication, as we continue to advance our business in support of our clients.”

To support clients through the growing complexities of IT and the rise of cutting-edge technologies like AI, the solution providers on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

“Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Red8

Red8, a wholly owned company of Insight Investments, Corp., is an IT solutions provider dedicated to solving critical business challenges and creating strategic value through modern technology solutions and processes. Recognized for its engineering excellence and consulting leadership, Red8 is a trusted partner to many of the nation’s largest corporations––delivering comprehensive technology solutions around security, analytics, AI, cloud and automation, endpoint, device life cycle services, and data center infrastructure, delivered through consulting, staff augmentation, and managed services.

Visit: www.red8.com.

