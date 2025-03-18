Lowe’s employees ranked #1 in customer feedback among largest U.S. retailers, Chatmeter report finds

Staff shortages, product shortages improved while discrimination complaints rose in 2024, AI-powered analysis of customer reviews found

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home improvement retailer Lowe’s ranked #1 in an AI-powered analysis of customer feedback on its associates, Chatmeter’s 2025 Retail Associates Reputation Ranking Report found.

Chatmeter, a multi-location intelligence company, used its Pulse Ai: Signals platform to analyze more than one million reviews of 10 of the largest U.S. retailers. The report found that associates at Lowe’s, Ahold Delhaize’s Food Lion and The Home Depot provided the best customer experiences in 2024.

However, the report also identified inconsistencies in customer service at all retailers on the list, implying that customer service training, proper staffing levels and management improvements were needed across the industry.

“Retail associates are on the frontlines of brand reputation, so even small pockets of inconsistent customer service among them can negatively impact retailers,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. “Thanks to AI, even retailers with hundreds or thousands of stores can now analyze customer feedback at scale to identify those pockets and make the right decisions to improve the associate and customer experiences.”

Key findings in the report include:

Labor shortages and store operations improved: Customers mentioned staff shortages slightly less (about 1%, on average) in 2024 reviews of retailers compared to 2023. References to long wait times also declined by 16% on average.

Customers mentioned staff shortages slightly less (about 1%, on average) in 2024 reviews of retailers compared to 2023. References to long wait times also declined by 16% on average. Retailers made progress on CX around anti-theft measures: Mentions of items being locked up surged 198% on average at retailers that utilize the anti-theft measure, but sentiment improved by an average of 10.5%.

Product shortages eased: References to empty shelves and shortages dropped significantly by 25% on average, improving customer satisfaction.

Discrimination was on the rise: Customer mentions of discrimination rose by an average of 16.5% in 2024 compared to 2023, indicating a potential emerging reputational threat as retailers de-emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Returns remained a pain point: Reviews mentioning returns were up by 9% on average, with sentiment declining slightly by less than 2%.



Chatmeter analyzed over one million Google Reviews across 10 of the largest U.S. retail chains, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Lowe’s, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. Retailers were ranked based on the average rating of reviews mentioning interactions with store associates.

