HealthEquity Assist™: A new suite of integrated benefit solutions that drive deeper engagement, deliver cost savings, and increase transparency for employee benefits

DRAPER, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQY) ("HealthEquity") HealthEquity, the nation’s largest Health Savings Account (HSA) administrator, today announced the launch of HealthEquity Assist™, a suite of tools that help members save, spend, and invest for healthcare. By using HealthEquity Assist, employers are enabled with greater visibility into their benefits program performance and can drive positive financial and health actions to support their workforce.

The smart technology offering was developed to alleviate common employee pain points with their benefits — including rising healthcare costs, which are expected to increase by 9% in 20251, a complex and fragmented benefits landscape that is difficult to navigate, and limited resources available to support benefit education and personalized insights.



“Cost and complexity are extremely challenging aspects of the benefits industry, for employers and employees,” HealthEquity SVP Client and Partner Services, Melissa Phillips said. “In collaboration with our clients, we’ve come to believe that for benefits to be truly self-directed, benefits leaders and team members need to have access to a deeper level of data, insights, and understanding.”

The three initial HealthEquity Assist offerings integrate quickly into existing company platforms, processes, and workflows. The offerings include:



HealthEquity Analyzer™ — as the analytical foundation of HealthEquity Assist, Analyzer helps employers gain near real-time access to data on inefficiencies, trends, and benefit program design insights. Free of charge and immediately available to HealthEquity clients, this on-demand data allows employers to evaluate performance, mark cost trends, and make smarter decisions.



— as the analytical foundation of HealthEquity Assist, Analyzer helps employers gain near real-time access to data on inefficiencies, trends, and benefit program design insights. Free of charge and immediately available to HealthEquity clients, this on-demand data allows employers to evaluate performance, mark cost trends, and make smarter decisions. HealthEquity Navigator™ — simplifies healthcare spending decisions for employees. Navigator provides informed and lower-cost healthcare choices by offering guidance on provider selection, care options, and savings opportunities. Through a partnership with TALON, tools like MyMedicalShopper™ and MyMedicalRewards™ offer price transparency and support to employers looking to reward high-quality, affordable care options.



— simplifies healthcare spending decisions for employees. Navigator provides informed and lower-cost healthcare choices by offering guidance on provider selection, care options, and savings opportunities. Through a partnership with TALON, tools like MyMedicalShopper™ and MyMedicalRewards™ offer price transparency and support to employers looking to reward high-quality, affordable care options. HealthEquity Momentum™ — empowers employees and employers to be proactive in health and healthcare expense planning. Upon launch, the Momentum platform will drive increased employee engagement with existing benefits programs, nudging healthy behaviors and financial decisions with personalized rewards.



“In the past, I have struggled with fitting everything together and being able to dig deeper to identify trends and view metrics on our employees' patterns. HealthEquity Analyzer has helped us paint a picture of how our employees utilize the Health Savings Account,” said Nick Hawes, benefits coordinator at town of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. “It allows us to get an idea of spending versus savings habits and what's really happening behind the contributions that we put in the accounts.”

Employers can incorporate the tools into their current benefits ecosystem with support from HealthEquity experts and learn more about HealthEquity Assist by visiting https://www.healthequity.com/assist-portfolio.

"At HealthEquity, we believe all members deserve a benefits experience that’s seamless and intuitive—one that empowers them to make better decisions for their health and financial wellbeing,” said HealthEquity CEO Scott Cutler. “The HealthEquity Assist portfolio is another example of how we support our members, clients, and partners at every stage of their benefits journey. We’re not simply responding to change—we’re actively shaping the future of benefits technology, creating a more impactful experience for everyone.”

