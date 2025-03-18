Vaisala

Not just temperature – New report shows exactly how weather affects EV range in the United States



While the effect of cold temperatures on electric vehicle (EV) range is well established, the overall effect of weather on mileage has until now largely remained a mystery. This weather & EV range report from Vaisala Xweather shows how altitude makes EVs fly, how snow and rain hit battery output, and even how using in-car climate control drops range in the summer. And surprisingly, California, the state with the highest EV adoption in the U.S., does not actually have the best conditions for long-range driving.

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement technology, published its weather & EV range report today. Based on the Xweather EV range dataset for North America, the report gives a complete view of weather's impact on electric vehicle performance in the United States, throughout the year. The data shows a clear temperature trend, where states that experience cold temperatures, such as the New England states and the Midwest, experience a shorter range than sunny states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Arizona had the most favorable driving conditions in the past 12 months, followed by Florida and Texas. On the flip side, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire in New England experience the biggest drop in range on a 12-month median. The report shows how weather impacts EV range in every state, for each month of the year.

The top report highlights:

The highs and the lows: The best time and place to drive an EV in the past 12 months was August 4, 2024, in New Mexico. With warm weather and little wind, the state’s average elevation of 4,700 feet caused lower drag from lower air density, which saw the average EV range soar to 18% above the median. The worst range performance was seen in North Dakota on January 20, 2025, where extreme cold saw the median range drop 59%, 77% below New Mexico’s high point. Incidentally, North Dakota has one of the lowest EV adoption rates in the United States.

The best time and place to drive an EV in the past 12 months was August 4, 2024, in New Mexico. With warm weather and little wind, the state's average elevation of 4,700 feet caused lower drag from lower air density, which saw the average EV range soar to 18% above the median. The worst range performance was seen in North Dakota on January 20, 2025, where extreme cold saw the median range drop 59%, 77% below New Mexico's high point. Incidentally, North Dakota has one of the lowest EV adoption rates in the United States.

Generally, EV batteries perform better in warm weather, largely due to the lower air density compared to cold air. However, when temperatures soar too high, the battery performance benefits drop because drivers have to use power to cool down the battery and cabin. California, the state with the highest EV adoption rate in the U.S., saw significant drops in range during the summer months of 2024 due to very hot weather and wind, counteracting the expected range boost from lower air density.

While there is a clear preference for electric cars in warmer states, EV adoption does not follow range conditions as clearly as one would expect. For example, EV adoption in colder, lower altitude states with significant wind, like Washington and Oregon, is high compared to states with optimal EV driving conditions, such as Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. EV adoption seems to follow the electoral map more than the driving conditions, according to the data in the report.

Winter storm Enzo in January 2025 led to a significant EV range drop in Florida, normally a top state for EV performance in winter. A rare cold snap, combined with historic snow, ice, and lower temperatures, increased energy demand and rolling resistance, reducing the EV range in Florida to 15% below the median.

Sudden snow caused chaos: Arkansas saw one of the biggest drops in EV range this past winter, due to a heavy snowfall on January 10, 2025. Rolling resistance for EVs in the deep snow was increased by 300%, leading to EV range dropping as much as 40% below the median.





“One of the key discussions around EV adoption has been the range presented by car makers versus how this is experienced by drivers. The discrepancy between the two largely comes down to the driving conditions. Most drivers know how temperature impacts range, but with this data, we can show exactly how all weather impacts EV range,” says Lasse Lumiaho, Head of Automotive at Vaisala Xweather.

Snow, altitude, and wind impact the EV range

The data contain surprises. While temperature is a key factor, rolling resistance and aerodynamics can strongly impact EV range. Generally, higher altitudes provide favorable driving conditions because lower air density provides less drag. At the same time, road conditions like snow and rain increase rolling resistance, leading to more battery power needed per mile and lowering the range.

For example, while Colorado generally experiences low winter temperatures and significant snowfall, EVs in the state generally perform better than average throughout the year, because high altitude reduces air drag, and the state is equipped to handle high snowfalls on roads. The same goes for states like Utah and Missouri.

“If cars used weather data to calculate range, we could reduce the difference between the predicted and actual range to almost zero. This would not just make for a good feature, it would help remove one of the key barriers to EV adoption overall – uncertainty around whether the car can reach the destination,” Lumiaho continues.

Considering factors like air drag, based on ambient air temperature, air pressure, elevation, and wind, rolling resistance from water and snow depth, and the impact of cabin climate controls on battery capacity gives a clear picture of range loss and gain from the prevailing weather conditions.

The report is based on 12 months of data, from March 2024 through February 2025. In addition to the highlights mentioned, the report also gives a clear view of prevailing conditions and state-by-state impact for each month. Highlights, commentary on EV adoption rates per state, and visuals showing local impact throughout the year are also included.

Read the full report here.

