Airtm and Sapien Partner to Ensure AI Contributors Get Paid Fairer, Faster, and More Reliably

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airtm, a leading digital wallet and cross-border payout platform, has partnered with Sapien , a decentralized data foundry, to streamline and enhance its payout processes for its contributors worldwide. By leveraging Airtm’s payment infrastructure, Sapien has reduced its operational complexity, saving time and cutting costs.Sapien connects contributors worldwide who assist in training AI models by collecting, labeling and annotating data. AI companies depend on global workforces to train their models, yet too often, the workers behind these advancements face slow, costly, and fragmented payout systems. Through this partnership, Airtm will serve as a scalable payout solution, offering broader country coverage and faster transactions. This ensures contributors get paid on time, no matter where they are.Key Benefits of the Partnership:- Faster, More Efficient Payouts: By leveraging Airtm as a primary payout provider, Sapien streamlines payments and reduces processing time.- Global Reach & Accessibility: Airtm supports workers in over 190 countries and has over 500 withdrawal methods, ensuring Sapien’s contributors—many of whom are in emerging markets—receive payments seamlessly.- Lower Costs, More Earnings for Workers: By optimizing its payout processes with Airtm, Sapien reduces fees and operational overhead, allowing contributors to keep more of what they earn."AI companies that care about their workforce pay better," said Ruben Galindo, Co-founder and CEO of Airtm. "By integrating with Airtm, Sapien is leading by example - eliminating inefficiencies and ensuring that their contributors are paid on time, no matter where they are in the world. This is just one example of how Airtm empowers businesses operating in AI, market research, and digital economies by removing financial barriers and optimizing global payouts."Supporting AI Companies with Faster PayoutsThe AI industry is rapidly expanding, with demand for high-quality structured data at an all-time high. However, cross-border payouts remain challenging for many AI-driven platforms that rely on distributed workforces.“At Sapien, we believe that the people powering AI deserve to be paid fairly, quickly, and without friction,” said Rowan Stone, Sapien CEO. “By partnering with Airtm, we’re ensuring that our contributors—no matter where they are in the world—get paid faster and with fewer barriers. This is a crucial step in our mission to build a more inclusive and efficient future for AI-driven work.“The partnership underscores Airtm’s growing role in supporting AI and BPO companies by providing flexible, efficient, and scalable payment solutions for digital workers. As more AI platforms scale globally, reliable financial infrastructure will be crucial in maintaining efficiency and worker satisfaction. With Airtm, paying better isn’t just possible—it’s the new standard.About SapienSapien is building the first decentralized data foundry, a permissionless protocol enabling enterprises, AI models, and agents to source expert knowledge at scale. By combining blockchain technology, reputation systems, and gamification, Sapien aligns incentives to produce high-quality data for AI while empowering contributors globally.Learn more at Docs.Sapien.io. About AirtmAirtm is the leading payout platform for companies that care about their global workforce. With fair, fast, and flexible borderless payouts, Airtm ensures workers - especially in the global south - get paid on time and without financial barriers. As a North American company serving key global markets, Airtm offers a wide range of stablecoin-powered payout solutions, enabling efficient international transactions with competitive rates and 500+ withdrawal methods. In the past year, Airtm processed over $1.2 billion in USDC transactions. Trusted by AI and BPO companies, Airtm facilitates payments for globally distributed teams, ensuring reliable and fair payouts at scale. To learn more, visit Airtm.com

