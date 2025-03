Medical Specimen Tracking System Market to Surge With 10.1% CAGR Revenue to Exceed US$ 2,471.39 Million From 2025 - 2034

Medical Specimen Tracking System Market

Growing demand for efficient diagnostic processes to drive the market demand.

Medical specimen tracking system market to hit USD 2,471.39 million by 2034” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 948.54 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2024 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 2,471.39 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034, ๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 10.1% ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ 2025 ๐ญ๐จ 2034.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Medical specimen tracking system engages progressive IoT technologies to consistently observe the position and situation of medical specimens as they traverse from gathering points to laboratories. Using IoT gadgets and cloud-dependent platforms, this system offers instant updates on each specimen's ambiance, protecting their probity and ensuring they stay in maximal conditions.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:They exceedingly decrease human mistakes linked with specimen managing and labelling. By using these systems, laboratories are capable of obtaining live notifications apprising them of any problems with specimens or containers that sanction them to be dynamic in solving these problems prior to specimens being contaminated. Strict administrative needs for specimen managing is pushing the medical specimen tracking system market growth.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:Growing Prevalence of Detrimental Illnesses: The growing existence of detrimental illnesses and the requirement for punctual, precise diagnostic outcomes are pushing the acquisition of medical specimen tracking systems. Mishandling of specimens can cause diagnostic mistakes, patient discontentment, and endangered treatment results. A study issued in the Journal of Clinical Pathology registered that labelling mistakes and misinterpretation are accountable for โˆผ0.5%โ€“1.0% of specimen handling problems, underscoring the crucial requirement for strong tracking systems favouring the medical specimen tracking system market trends.Effective Storage of Biological Specimens: The healthcare industry is liable to stringent directives in the context of managing, conveyance, and storage of biological specimens. Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) command stringent conformity to specimen handling arrangements to sanction patient security and data preciseness. Nonconformity can cause retribution and functional disturbance in laboratories and healthcare spaces.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:โ€ข Agilent Technologiesโ€ข BioIT Solutionsโ€ข Brooks Automation, Inc.โ€ข Cryoport Systems, LLCโ€ข GAO RFID Inc.โ€ข Kuehne + Nagel (parent company of Quick International Courier)โ€ข LabConnectโ€ข Labcorp Drug Developmentโ€ข Quick International Courierโ€ข RMS Omega Technologiesโ€ข Taylor Data Systems, Inc.โ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientificโ€ข TrakCelโ€ข Vision ID (now Peak Technologies)โ€ข Zebra Technologies Corp.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The medical specimen tracking system market segmentation is based on product, technology, type, end use, and region.By product, the software segment accounted for a major share. This is primarily because of the extensive application of laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and progressive specimen tracking platforms. These solutions sanction healthcare donors to sustain precise records, sanction conformity with administrative caliber, and combine smoothly with alternate healthcare IT systems.By technology, the barcode segment dominates the market due to its extensive usage in healthcare spaces because of its economy, effortlessness of application, and similarity with prevailing systems. Barcode technology is widely utilized for labelling specimens, handling inventory, and tracking samples through laboratory productivity.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:North America led the medical specimen tracking system market due to progressive healthcare framework, elevated acquisition of inventive technologies such as RFID and barcoding, and strict administrative needs for specimen managing and traceability in the region. The existence of spearheading healthcare donors, diagnostic laboratories, and research establishments additionally drives the demand for modern tracking solutions.Europe is steadily expanding due to entrenched healthcare systems and strict administrative frameworks controlling specimen management and traceability. Nations such as Germany, the UK, and France are spearheading users of progressive tracking solutions reinforced by elevated diagnostic testing proportions and string funding in the healthcare framework. The regionโ€™s concentration on enhancing patient security and lessening diagnostic mistakes additionally pushes the acquisition of these systems in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research spaces.๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:What is the growth rate of the ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž๐ง ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.By product, which segment held the largest share of the medical specimen tracking system market?The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What is a medical specimen tracking system?A medical specimen tracking system is a solution designed to manage and monitor the collection, transportation, analysis, and storage of medical specimens, ensuring accurate tracking and chain-of-custody compliance throughout the process.How is the market segmented?The market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, type, end use, and region.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Vascular Stent Market:Clinical Operations and Development Market:Liver Health Supplements Market:Neuroplasticity Enhancement Devices Market:Biotech Ingredients Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.