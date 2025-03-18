Text-to-Speech Market to Surge with 3.7% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed US$ 5,736.20 Million by 2034

Text-to-Speech Market

Businesses growingly acquiring interactive voice response (IVR) systems to improve customer engagement and streamline functions is driving market demand.

The text-to-speech market is projected to grow to USD 736.20 million by 2034, driven by rising adoption of interactive voice response (IVR) systems.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐭𝐨-𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑,𝟗𝟖𝟒.𝟎𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓,𝟕𝟑𝟔.𝟐𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟕% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Text-to-speech (TTS) is a kind of technology that reads digital texts aloud. It can take words on a computer or alternate digital gadgets and transform them into audio. TTS is excessively helpful for kids who grapple with reading but can also assist kids with writing, editing, and even concentrating. TTS works with almost every personal digital gadget, including computers, smartphones, and tablets.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:All kinds of texts can be read aloud involving word and pages documents. Even online web pages can be read aloud. The voice in TTS is computer-created, and reading speed can normally be accelerated and tempered down. Voice quality differs, but some voices sound human. There are even computer-created voices that sound like children articulating, boosting the text-to-speech market demand.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The report provides a detailed analysis of all the key players in the global market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Some of the leading players in the text-to-speech market are:• Acapela Group• Amazon.com, Inc.• Baidu, Inc.• Cereproc Ltd.• Google• IBM• Iflytek Corporation• Lumenvox• Microsoft• Nextup Technologies, Llc𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒:By offering, the services segment held the largest market share in 2024, owing to the growing demand for customization, amalgamation, and technical reinforcement across industries. Businesses and firms need detailed services to customize TTS solutions to their particular requirements, such as language transformation, voice modulation and amalgamation with prevailing digital platforms.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:By deployment mode, the cloud-based is expected to witness the fastest growth, pushed by its scalability, economy, and ease of obtainability. Cloud-based text-to-speech solutions abolish the requirement for intricate, onsite framework permitting businesses to locate voice-sanctioned applications with the least funding. The flexibility of cloud deployment permits smooth updates, enhanced processing momentum, and improved storage potential, obliging undertakings of all sizes and influencing the favorable text-to-speech market growth.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:North America dominated the text-to-speech market revenue in 2024. The surge is being pushed by its progressive digital framework, elevated acquisition of AI-propelled technologies, and robust existence of spearheading market contenders. The region's entrenched technology habitat sanctions ongoing inventions in speech synthesis, causing the advancement of excessively modern TTS solutions.Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to speedy digitalization, surging smartphone reach, and the growing demand for voice sanctioned applications. Nations in the region are encountering sizeable progression in AI and cloud computing, causing extensive acquisition of TTS solutions across several sectors such as education, entertainment, and healthcare. 𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:Which region held the largest text-to-speech market in 2024?North America held the largest market in 2024.Which segment, by offering, dominated the text-to-speech market in 2024?The services segment dominated the market in 2024.What are major market trends?The market trends include the growing reliance of the elderly population on technology and the growing aggregate of people with varied learning disabilities.For a new firm approaching the market, which areas could it concentrate on to stay ahead of the competition?A new firm entering the market should concentrate on the growing reliance on automated responses and the introduction of digital learning platforms to stay ahead of the competition. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company.

