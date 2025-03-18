TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) Names Michael Berman as CEO

New CEO to Drive Growth in AI-Powered Mental Health, Wellness & Performance Analytics

Key Highlights:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) Appoints Michael Berman as CEO

Following the acquisition of Mindwell Solutions Group LLC, TransGlobal Assets names tech visionary Michael Berman as CEO to drive AI-powered mental health, relationship wellness, and performance analytics innovation.



Following the acquisition of Mindwell Solutions Group LLC, TransGlobal Assets names tech visionary Michael Berman as CEO to drive AI-powered mental health, relationship wellness, and performance analytics innovation. Expansion into AI-Powered Emotional Intelligence & Biometric Analysis

With proprietary AI-driven technologies, TransGlobal aims to revolutionize human well-being through scalable solutions in mental health, sports performance, and relationship analytics, tapping into multi-billion-dollar markets.



With proprietary AI-driven technologies, TransGlobal aims to revolutionize human well-being through scalable solutions in mental health, sports performance, and relationship analytics, tapping into multi-billion-dollar markets. Aggressive Growth Strategy & Market Expansion Roadmap

TransGlobal sets an 18-month roadmap to scale its AI technology suite, form strategic partnerships, and enhance shareholder value through acquisitions and innovation in high-growth sectors.







CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Berman as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 5, 2025. Following the company’s strategic acquisition of Mindwell Solutions Group LLC (MWSG), a cutting-edge technology holding company specializing in artificial intelligence, vocal biomarkers, and emotional intelligence solutions, Berman steps into the role.

Berman succeeds Reno Calabrigo, who has transitioned from his role as CEO but remains a key member of the Board of Directors. This leadership shift reflects TransGlobal’s commitment to aligning itself with next-generation technology and positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven innovation across multiple high-growth sectors. Furthermore, all cannabis-related assets were exchanged in order to regain control of TransGlobal.

The acquisition of Mindwell Solutions Group LLC underscores TransGlobal’s aggressive expansion into the multi-billion-dollar industries of mental health, relationship wellness, performance analytics, and sports/entertainment. With Mindwell’s proprietary technology and first-mover advantage, the company is poised to redefine the intersection of AI and human well-being.

Michael Berman: A Visionary Leader for the Future of AI Innovation

As a renowned technology founder and serial entrepreneur, Michael Berman brings over five decades of expertise in business process re-engineering, artificial intelligence, biometric analysis, and strategic business development. His leadership has driven innovation and scaled companies across diverse industries, from high-tech solutions to real estate development. Berman’s ability to integrate advanced technology with real-world applications has led to breakthrough advancements in AI-driven emotional intelligence, biometric analytics, and human performance optimization.

Berman is enthusiastic about TransGlobal Assets Inc.'s future and the transformative impact of its new direction.

Michael Berman, CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc., comments: “We are entering a new era where artificial intelligence is not just revolutionizing industries—it is fundamentally enhancing human lives. With the integration of Mindwell Solutions Group’s groundbreaking AI-driven technologies, TransGlobal Assets is poised to lead the charge in mental health innovation, relationship wellness, and performance analytics. The need for scalable, precision-based solutions in these spaces has never been greater. Our strategic vision, first-mover advantage, and execution speed position us to capitalize on multi-billion-dollar opportunities while delivering real, measurable impact. This is more than just business—it’s about shaping the future of human potential.”

Strategic Leadership Transition to Drive Market Expansion

This leadership transition follows the earlier resignation of Ilya Strashun, who stepped down as CEO and Director on December 10, 2024. Reno Calabrigo was subsequently appointed CEO, guiding the company during a critical growth phase until the completion of the Mindwell Solutions Group acquisition. Now, as Berman takes the helm, Calabrigo will continue to provide strategic oversight as a member of the Board of Directors.

With a clear 18-month roadmap to market penetration and revenue generation, Berman and his team are focused on executing an aggressive growth strategy that includes:

Expanding Mindwell’s AI-powered technology suite into new markets.

Accelerating adoption of emotional intelligence-driven solutions across industries.

Forging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enhance TransGlobal’s portfolio further.

Delivering shareholder value through scalable and sustainable innovation.





A Bold Future for TransGlobal Assets Inc.

With this strategic shift, TransGlobal Assets Inc. is no longer just a holding company—it is becoming a leader in AI-driven human-centric solutions. The company’s first-mover advantage in AI-powered emotional intelligence and biometric analysis places it at the forefront of sectors experiencing unprecedented demand for innovation.

Additionally, the company’s new website and email system are being revamped and will be fully operational within ten days, providing a streamlined and informative platform for investors, partners, and stakeholders.

Under Michael Berman’s leadership, TransGlobal will continue to expand its technology-driven portfolio and solidify its position as a dominant force in AI-powered wellness, performance, and analytics.

For more information, visit msgholdings.ai (fully operational within ten days) or contact info@msgholdings.ai. Follow us on X: https://x.com/mindwellso4169 and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaU0PHqGk-7uKGcqYsfZIew.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc.:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH) is a diversified holding company focused on strategic acquisitions and emerging technologies. With the acquisition of Mindwell Solutions Group LLC, TransGlobal is now at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in mental health, relationship wellness, and performance analytics. The company’s mission is to deliver next-generation solutions that enhance human well-being, optimize performance, and drive transformational change across multiple industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may include expectations for future events, financial results, and growth prospects, subject to risks and uncertainties. TransGlobal Assets Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89271c7f-8804-4a5e-afaa-80b1e38e2e13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f8028c2-2e19-42da-a296-1e360ab8fbe8

TransGlobal Assets (OTC: TMSH) Names Michael Berman as CEO New CEO to Drive Growth in AI-Powered Mental Health, Wellness & Performance Analytics Transglobal Assets Company Roadmap Transglobal Assets 18-month roadmap to market penetration and revenue generation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.