Kids Help Phone continues to Fuel Innovation & Equity in Youth Mental Health with donation from TD Bank Group 

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Help Phone (KHP) is pleased to announce a new $600,000 donation from TD Bank Group (TD). With this generous support, KHP will continue to develop innovative platforms and tools, leveraging AI to enhance mental health and reach more young people than ever before.

For more than three decades, TD has been a dedicated supporter in advancing youth mental health, directly funding critical programs such as KHP’s Indigenous initiatives, including crisis support services and the Finding Hope youth action plan. This new gift through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, strengthens that commitment by fueling technology and research designed to shape the future of mental health for youth in Canada.

“TD’s donation to support KHP’s efforts to advance e-mental health innovation is truly transformative,” said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone. “We are incredibly grateful for TD’s support for the last 33 years. TD’s most recent commitment highlights their dedication to creating real, positive change while embracing innovative tools at KHP that will help increase access to more equitable wellness resources for even more youth. Together, we’re helping to deliver a more personalized well-being experience for all youth, so they can continue to Feel Out Loud.”

TD’s gift will enhance KHP’s Innovation and Applied Research Accelerator for Youth Mental Health, acceleratorKHP, which is redefining how young people experience mental health and wellness support. By integrating human-centered AI tools, accelerator is breaking down barriers to support and ensuring equitable access to critical resources for youth across all communities across the country.

"Young people today are facing a complex world, and access to physical and mental health resources has never been more pressing," says Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to continue our long-standing support for Kids Help Phone's youth-focused health initiatives. With this new funding, we're helping advance their AI-powered conversation platform, designed to connect adolescents with essential mental health tools and resources as they navigate this critical stage of their development."

Through this donation, KHP continues to evolve, blending technology with empathy and clinical expertise to better serve youth. By embracing innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, KHP is redefining youth mental health and setting a new standard for transformative impact.

This progress would not be possible without the generosity of KHP’s supporters. TD’s generous gift will help ensure youth mental health support remains innovative, accessible, and future-ready. KHP thanks TD for empowering more young people to Feel Out Loud by advancing e-mental health solutions and expanding support for all young people from coast to coast to coast.

Since 2020, KHP has had a total of over 22 million service interactions across Canada, between its different platforms.

On average, 75 per cent of young people share something with KHP they’ve never shared with anyone else.

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada’s only 24/7, free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health solution. Whether through professional counselling, crisis response, or self-directed mental health resources, KHP has been a trusted space for youth for over 35 years. No matter the feeling or issue, big or small, KHP empowers young people to Feel Out Loud and access support whenever they need it most. KHP knows that young people and the issues they are facing are changing faster than ever. That’s why innovation is more than what we do – it’s who we are: a global leader in youth mental health that blends technology with empathy to better serve youth. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their worlds. Join us at kidshelpphone.ca .

