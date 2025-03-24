Tikka Shack Opens New Location in White Marsh – Expanding Fast-Casual Indian Dining in the Maryland

Delicious Indian Pizza at Tikka Shack Indian Grub in White Marsh MD Tikka Shack Indian Food in White Marsh MD

WHITE MARSH, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tikka Shack, the fastest-growing fast-casual Indian restaurant chain in the U.S., is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in White Marsh, Maryland. Known for its modern take on Indian cuisine, Tikka Shack is set to bring fresh, bold flavors to the heart of the community.

Located at 5272 Campbell Blvd, Nottingham, MD - the new Tikka Shack will offer a diverse menu featuring signature dishes like creamy tikka masalas, flavorful biryanis, sizzling tandoori bites, and the ever-popular naan pizzas and wings. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and authentic Indian spices, Tikka Shack aims to provide an inviting and accessible Indian dining experience for all.

“We’re excited to introduce White Marsh to the vibrant flavors of Tikka Shack,” said Pramod Prodduturi, at Tikka Shack. “Our goal is to make Indian cuisine more approachable and enjoyable for everyone, whether you're a longtime fan or trying it for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome the community to our newest location.”

The White Marsh location will feature a warm, welcoming atmosphere with fast-casual convenience, perfect for dine-in, takeout, and online ordering. Customers can expect a mix of traditional favorites and creative fusion dishes that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary preferences.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tikka Shack will be hosting special promotions and giveaways for the first week. Guests are encouraged to follow Tikka Shack on social media for updates and exclusive offers.

For more information, visit www.tikkashack.com

About Tikka Shack

Tikka Shack is a fast-casual Indian restaurant that blends authentic flavors with a modern twist. With multiple locations across the country, Tikka Shack is dedicated to serving delicious, high-quality Indian food in a fun and approachable way. From bold curries to handcrafted naan pizzas, Tikka Shack offers a fresh take on traditional Indian cuisine.

Get grubbin’ on some downright delicious Indian food. Tikka Shack serves up the best in Indian cuisine, while slinging samosas in a friendly, casual atmosphere.

