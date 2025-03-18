Sequel Announces First CGM Integration for its twiist AID System: Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor

twiist™ AID system powered by Tidepool expected to launch Q2 2025 in the U.S. with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus sensor

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequel Med Tech, LLC, a company developing state-of-the-art insulin delivery technologies, today announced that Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor will be the first continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device to work with its innovative twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System powered by Tidepool. Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor will be compatible with the twiist AID System, which is expected to launch in Q2 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Abbott, integrating its world-leading FreeStyle Libre technology2 as our first CGM partner, marking a significant milestone as we bring our innovative AID system to market,” said Sequel CEO and Co-Founder Alan Lotvin, MD. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to making advanced diabetes management more accessible and flexible for people living with diabetes. Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre technology, known for its user-friendly design and broad accessibility, complements our innovative system.”

The twiist AID System is the first insulin delivery system that directly measures the volume of insulin delivered with every micro-dose. In addition to direct measurement of insulin volume, iiSure Technology includes four checkpoints to provide accurate delivery, alerting users to blockages up to nine times faster than competing AID systems3. Cleared for people ages six and up with type 1 diabetes, twiist offers the capability and flexibility to address each person’s individual dosing needs. The twiist Loop algorithm, based on the diabetes community driven Tidepool Loop, allows the system to automatically adjust basal insulin delivery based on real-time sensor readings and predicted glucose levels4. Together, this system offers people with diabetes a personalized way to manage their diabetes, while providing them with the comfort and confidence the system will alert them of potential issues accurately and more quickly than other available systems3. Sequel remains dedicated to providing people with diabetes with a range of CGM sensor options, ensuring they have the flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their individual needs.

Despite the proven benefits of AID systems—and American Diabetes Association’s guidelines5 that suggest introducing AID systems for all people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) —only about 60%6 of people with T1D currently utilize them. The hesitancy often stems from concerns about affordability, limited personalization options and a lack of trust in these systems6, indicating a significant need for new AID system solutions that address these challenges. Sequel’s twiist AID System addresses these concerns by providing people living with T1D a management solution that they can access for $0 the first month and no more than $50 each month thereafter* through pharmacy channels. People with T1D can try twiist without the four-year commitment required by many traditional AID systems, and with the flexibility to manage their diabetes on their terms. Additionally, the twiist System gives users the confidence they will be alerted when they are not getting their expected insulin delivery4. With the integration of Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor, Sequel delivers a seamless solution for accessible, precise, and dependable diabetes management.

You can learn more about twiist and sign up for the latest updates regarding availability at www.twiist.com .

*To be eligible for the twiist Savings Program, participants must have commercial insurance and not be enrolled in programs that pay for prescriptions in whole or in part by Medicare, Medicaid or any other federal or state programs. It is only valid in the United States, and not valid for cash-paying participants, in Puerto Rico or other U.S. Territories, or where prohibited by law. The pay no more than $50 offer is applicable to most participants on commercial insurance, based on copay and coinsurance averages across all tiered cost sharing plan designs, but may not be applicable to participants on high-deductible plans who have not yet reached their deductible. Max benefit per month for covered claims is $200.

About Sequel Med Tech

Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Sequel Med Tech, LLC is developing the next generation of transformative drug-delivery advancements. Sequel’s approach is to look at disease management holistically to advance systems that make living with disease simpler and easier for all. Its FDA-cleared innovation, the twiist™ Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System, integrates novel technologies to reimagine insulin delivery and sets a new standard for drug delivery. Co-founded by visionary Dean Kamen, serial entrepreneur Pablo Legorreta, seasoned medical device executive Bill Doyle and healthcare visionary Alan Lotvin, MD. Sequel is bringing the latest developments in science and technology to help drive more accessible drug delivery. For more information, visit sequelmedtech.com and twiist.com .

Important Safety Information Product for prescription only. For important safety information, please visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information.html .

