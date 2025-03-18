Apptronik Closes Additional Series A Funding, Bringing Total Round to $403M

Mercedes-Benz, Japan Post Capital, RyderVentures, ARK Invest join B Capital, Capital Factory and Google in oversubscribed round to accelerate commercialization of next-generation humanoid robots

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptronik, the AI-powered humanoid robotics company, today announced the successful close of an oversubscribed $403M Series A funding round, adding an extra $53 million to the previously announced $350M round led by B Capital and Capital Factory, with participation from Google. Mercedes-Benz, Japan Post Capital, ARK Invest, Helium-3, Magnetar, RyderVentures (the corporate venture capital arm of Ryder System, Inc.), a syndicate led by Korea Investment Partners, and others are also joining the oversubscribed round, reflecting strong market demand and investor confidence in Apptronik’s leadership, unique design and technology, and transformative vision for embodied AI.

The Series A funding will fuel production and deployment of Apptronik’s AI-powered humanoid robot, Apollo, and support growing customer demand across key industries—including automotive, electronics manufacturing, third-party logistics, beverage bottling and fulfillment, and consumer packaged goods.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are relentlessly focused on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in automotive innovation—not only in the cars we design, but in how we build them,” said Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management. “Our work with Apptronik has given us a front-row seat to the incredible pace of progress in humanoid robotics and AI, and the transformative potential these technologies hold for modern manufacturing. We are proud to support Apptronik as they pioneer new ways to bring intelligent, adaptable robots onto the factory floor—helping us set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and collaboration between people and machines.”

“We are excited to invest in Apptronik, a company that prioritizes the implementation of humanoid robots in logistics while expanding into manufacturing and other industries,” said Yuta Ogura, Senior Manager at Japan Post Capital. “Their go-to-market strategy, which focuses on implementing humanoid robots in real-world environments with capital efficiency, positions Apptronik uniquely. A practical and field-oriented mindset is crucial for success in the Japanese market. We look forward to supporting Apptronik as they scale Apollo production and unlock new opportunities across logistics, manufacturing, and beyond.”

Today’s investment follows a year of record growth for Apptronik. Last week, Apptronik and GoogleDeepMind announced a strategic partnership to build the next generation of humanoid robots. In the past 12 months, Apptronik secured foundational commercial engagements with industry leaders Mercedes-Benz and GXO and worked with NVIDIA to leverage Apollo in Omniverse digital twins. Last month, Apptronik announced a pilot engagement and strategic collaboration with Jabil to build Apollo humanoid robots and integrate them into Jabil’s manufacturing operations, paving the way for Apollo humanoid robots to build more humanoid robots.

“We’re building a future where humanoid robots are not just tools, but trusted collaborators working seamlessly alongside people—starting in logistics, manufacturing, and retail, and eventually expanding into elder care, disaster response, and healthcare,” said Jeff Cardenas, co-founder and CEO of Apptronik. “This investment is far more than capital—it’s the foundation for strategic relationships that will accelerate Apollo’s path to scaled production and broaden the reach and impact of humanoid robotics across the global economy.”

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered humanoid robots. Our goal is to create human helpers to support humanity in every facet of life. Our robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans—initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of nearly a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik’s extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA’s Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at theUniversity of Texas at Austin and has over 150 employees. Learn more at apptronik.com.

