Fast Company Recognizes Satelytics as for Groundbreaking AI-Powered Methane Detection Breakthrough

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satelytics, a world leader in AI-powered geospatial analytics, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2025. The company was ranked number seven within the Data Science category. Satelytics works with the largest energy producers across the globe and is recognized for transforming the methane leak detection and repair (LDAR) landscape of emissions from space —reducing leak detection time from months to hours and cutting methane emissions for major energy providers.

The software as a service company's AI-powered platform helps energy producers to detect methane leaks as small as 1 kg/hr from space—a significant improvement in sensitivity compared to industry standards—enabling companies to reduce their methane emissions by up to 40% within six months of implementation.

"This recognition validates our mission to transform methane monitoring from reactive to predictive," said Sean Donegan, CEO of Satelytics. "We've created technology that not only detects invisible threats before they become environmental disasters but delivers actionable data within hours instead of weeks."

Geospatial analytics is an efficient and cost-effective tool for methane leak detection. Satelytics uses satellites' multispectral and hyperspectral imagery and methane algorithm to help analyze and provide alerts and qualitative results.

One major energy provider, which implemented Satelytics' technology across its natural gas infrastructure in 2024, identified 433 methane plumes in the first scan in North Carolina. Verification accuracy rates climbed from 70% to 95% as machine learning algorithms and operational protocols were refined.

The success of this initiative led to the expansion of Satelytics’ methane detection capabilities across the provider's five-state footprint, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio. The provider has since declared Satelytics as the cornerstone of its Net Zero strategy, fast-tracking its environmental goals by 15 years.

“Data can be gathered daily and results are sent to energy producers within hours, including the specific problem, location, magnitude, and even qualitative information, which minimizes cost, impact, and operational disruption for our clients to identify potential leaks early, locate the source, and determine the level of risk to guide the critical steps to avoid a costly leak,” continued Donegan.

Since 2008, Fast Company has been recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society. With innovation more important than ever this year, Fast Company is celebrating the organizations that are moving the world forward.

About Satelytics

Satelytics is the leader in geospatial analytics, providing advanced AI-driven solutions for methane detection, vegetation management, water quality assessment, and infrastructure monitoring. By harnessing high-resolution spectral imagery and cloud-based analytics, Satelytics enables organizations to make data-driven decisions that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

