Simbe Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. Simbe has been named #1 in the Robotics & Engineering category, and ranked #28 on the 2025 World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list overall. This recognition highlights Simbe's transformative impact on retail operations and its leadership in bringing advanced robotics and AI solutions to an industry undergoing rapid technological evolution.

"Being recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is a tremendous honor that validates our mission to revolutionize retail operations," said Brad Bogolea, Co-Founder & CEO of Simbe. "This achievement wouldn't be possible without the trust of our forward-thinking retail partners who embrace innovation, the dedication of our talented team who brings our vision to life every day, and the unwavering support of our investors who believe in our transformative potential. Together, we're reimagining what's possible in retail automation and delivering measurable value across the industry."

Simbe's comprehensive in-store intelligence platform is anchored by Tally , the world's first autonomous inventory robot, but extends far beyond robotics alone. The platform integrates multiple advanced sensing technologies - including computer vision cameras, RFID readers, and precision depth sensors - to create a complete digital twin of the retail environment. As Tally traverses store aisles, this multi-sensor array captures and processes up to 30,000 products per hour, detecting out-of-stocks, pricing errors, and misplaced items with exceptional accuracy.

Simbe's AI-powered analytics engine then synthesizes data from these diverse sensors, processing hundreds of thousands of images and spatial measurements to deliver near real-time visibility into shelf conditions. This multi-layered sensing approach creates a more complete picture of store operations, improving retailer performance through actionable insights while enhancing the shopping experience for both customers and store teams alike.

Over the past year, Simbe has pioneered new ways of making high-quality store intelligence data more actionable and accessible to stakeholders across the retail ecosystem. The company continues to strengthen its market leadership with groundbreaking new products, including:

Tally Spot: Fixed sensors designed to serve as an extension of Tally, providing retailers with an additional layer of visibility into high-priority areas of the store through more frequent, targeted monitoring.

Simbe Brand Insights: The first single-source-of-truth for the shelf, equipping retailers and CPG manufacturers with unparalleled insights into shelf conditions and performance to improve supply chain optimization.

Simbe Mobile and Simbe Virtual Tour: Near real-time visibility into store inventory and layout that can be accessed remotely, empowering store teams from the C-suite to the stockroom.



This commitment to innovation has fueled accelerated growth for the company and industry at large. In 2024, Simbe doubled its customer base with more new logos added than in the entire history of the company combined. Today, Simbe powers automated shelf intelligence for the largest number of retail banners worldwide, and is the only multimodal platform delivering proven value at global scale, with multiple chainwide deployments and repeat customer successes.

Additionally, in October 2024, Simbe secured a $50 million Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs, underscoring its tangible impact on all facets of the retail supply chain. The company also continues to expand its leadership team with top industry talent, including the recent appointment of retail tech veteran Chris Jensen as Chief Commercial Officer. Jensen, who brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth companies, will deepen Simbe’s market presence and accelerate this momentum, guiding the next chapter of the company’s evolution.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

ABOUT SIMBE

Only Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top global brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .

