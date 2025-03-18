Southern Realty Trust Commits $15.5 Million as part of a $62.0 Million Senior Loan for The Bohéme in the Bishops Arts District of Dallas, Texas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT” or the “Company”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it closed on a $15.5 million commitment to a $62.0 million senior loan originated by the TCG Real Estate platform to refinance The Bohéme, a Class-A Multifamily asset in Dallas, TX (“Bohéme” or “Property”), with $14.7 million of the SRT commitment funded at closing. The remaining $46.5 million of the total loan is held by an affiliate on the TCG Real Estate platform. The sponsor, ​Kairoi Residential (“Kairoi”), is a top-tier vertically integrated investment, development, and property management company specializing in Class-A+ urban multifamily projects. Since 2003, Kairoi has transacted on $9.8 billion with projects comprising over 69,000 multifamily units across 20 metro areas in the U.S.

Completed in 2023, the Bohéme is an eight-story Class-A multifamily rental community located across from Lake Cliff Park in the heart of the Bishop Arts District in Dallas. Residents at the Property enjoy a rooftop pool with skyline views, a WFH lounge with private meeting rooms, a game lounge, and expansive courtyards. The newly delivered Bohéme features 352 modern apartments outfitted with keyless entry, quartz countertops, large walk-in closets and high-end appliances.

“With its prime location near shopping, dining, museums, transit, and major roadways—paired with its relative affordability—this Property is exceptionally well-positioned and aligns perfectly with the needs of one of the fastest-growing demographics in a high-growth region,” said Alfred Trivilino, who joined the TCG Real Estate platform as a Managing Director in January. Trivilino added, “I’ve worked with the principals of Kairoi for 20+ years and their track record and specialization in urban Class-A multifamily provide us with total confidence in their ability to execute and deliver.”

Daniel Zunker, Principal at Kairoi Residential, commented, “Bishop Arts is so cool and continues to be one of Dallas' most unique, amenity-rich districts. We love being in the neighborhood and we appreciate TCG’s role in helping Kairoi transition the capital stack to allow us to be a part of Bishop Arts for years to come.”

About Southern Realty Trust Inc.

SRT was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit: www.theSRTgroup.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust, Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefitting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.

