Digits to Transform Small Business Accounting Powered by NVIDIA AI Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits today announced a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated AI accounting solution to startups and small businesses, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server.

Digits, a member of NVIDIA Inception and pioneer in AI-powered accounting and creator of the world's first Autonomous General Ledger™, successfully developed and deployed vertical-specific large language models (LLMs), achieved using NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server. By leveraging Triton, Digits was able to increase its LLM throughput by 1000% or 10x and create the first known verticalized application of Accounting AI. These AI systems speak the language of finance natively, delivering accuracy and insights while significantly outperforming general-purpose models in multiple rounds of testing regarding accounting and financial-based tasks.

"Our work with NVIDIA enables us to deliver specialized, AI accounting solutions that exceed generic models while ensuring our customers' sensitive financial data remains completely secure and private," said Jeff Seibert, CEO of Digits. "By building our technology stack on NVIDIA infrastructure, we've created vertically integrated solutions specifically optimized for accounting and financial management tasks."

The breakthrough application represents a pivotal shift in how AI is deployed across industries, moving away from generic, one-size-fits-all models that startups have inundated the market with and touted as solutions towards specialized applications that deeply understand specific business domains. This approach demonstrates how vertical-specific AI, built on NVIDIA's technology stack, can revolutionize traditional industries while adhering to the strictest data privacy standards.

NVIDIA accelerated computing and Triton serving technology has allowed Digits to create the most advanced AI-powered automated accounting software. By combining these robust technologies into a vertically applied approach, Digits has achieved unparalleled precision in categorizations, reconciliations, and financial analysis—all while processing customer data within a secure environment, ensuring sensitive financial information never leaves their controlled infrastructure or gets shared with third parties.

Digits is the world's first Autonomous General Ledger, giving SMBs self-driving accounting software trained on $825 Billion+ transactions and backed by expert, human CPAs. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, Digits goes beyond just recording numbers to accurately categorize and interpret the intent behind every transaction. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem for SMBs of getting outdated financials weeks after the month ends. With 24/7 AI accounting, real-time insights, dynamic dashboards, and built-in bill pay and invoicing, Digits empowers SMBs to better manage key financial metrics such as cash flow, burn, revenue, and expenses. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others, along with key partnerships with accounting firms such as Hiline and Armanino. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

