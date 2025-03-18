CAMP4 Appoints Multiple Industry Veterans to its Board of Directors

With decades of experience in pharmaceutical development and extensive genetic medicine expertise, Doug E. Williams, Ph.D., and Murray Stewart, DM FRCP, will provide strategic guidance for CAMP4’s multiple drug development efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of regRNA-targeting antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to upregulate gene expression to restore healthy protein levels, today announced the appointments of Doug E. Williams, Ph.D., and Murray Stewart, DM FRCP, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Drs. Williams and Stewart to our Board of Directors,” said Josh Mandel-Brehm, Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4. “With their combined expertise spanning critical aspects of R&D and clinical development, we will benefit greatly from their strategic insights as we advance our lead clinical program for urea cycle disorders and our preclinical program for SYNGAP1-related disorders, while continuing to develop additional RNA-targeting medicines designed to upregulate gene expression and meaningfully address diseases where we believe modest increases in protein levels can have a tremendous impact on the lives of patients.”

Dr. Williams commented, “CAMP4’s approach is opening exciting possibilities to upregulate gene expression, a long-sought-after and challenging feat in the field of genetic medicine. I look forward to working with the team to unlock the full potential of this approach and ultimately advance novel therapeutics to the clinic.”

Dr. Stewart added, “I’m thrilled to join the CAMP4 team and support its mission of advancing programmable RNA therapeutics for genetic diseases where decreased protein expression drives disease pathophysiology. By pioneering new ways to restore gene expression, CAMP4 has the potential to bring life-changing therapies to patients who currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.”

With over 30 years in the biopharma industry, Dr. Williams has contributed to the development of several transformative drugs, including LEUKINE®, ENBREL®, ADCETRIS®, TECFIDERA®, APROLIX®, ELOCTATE®, and SPINRAZA®. He was previously President of R&D at Sana Biotechnology and the Founding President & CEO of Codiak BioSciences. Prior to Sana, Dr. Williams served as EVP of R&D at Biogen, and earlier in his career was CEO of ZymoGenetics (acquired by BMS), and held leadership roles at Seattle Genetics, Amgen, and Immunex. Over the course of his career, he has served on the Board of Directors and Advisory Boards of more than two dozen biotech companies.

Dr. Stewart currently serves as a Senior Medical Advisor to several biopharma companies, and was most recently the Chief Medical Officer at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this position, he served as Head of R&D at Novelion Therapeutics. Before joining Novelion, he served as corporate Chief Medical Officer at GlaxoSmithKline. With extensive clinical development experience, he has led studies across all stages, from first-in-human trials to large Phase 4 cardiovascular outcome studies. Dr. Stewart has played a key role in the successful registration and launch of multiple therapies, including AVANDIA®, ARIXTRA®, TANZEUM®, and XOLREMDI®. Before transitioning to industry, he served as a Consultant Physician and Head of Clinical Services at the Diabetes Centre in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, where his research was focused on lipid metabolism and type 2 diabetes.

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of rare and prevalent genetic diseases where increasing healthy protein levels may offer meaningful therapeutic benefits. Our approach allows for targeted gene upregulation by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To increase gene expression, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regRNAs, which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform™ enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. Learn more about us at www.CAMP4tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning CAMP4’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the Company’s limited operating history, incurrence of substantial losses since the Company’s inception and anticipation of incurring substantial and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; the Company’s need for substantial additional financing to achieve the Company’s goals; the uncertainty of clinical development, which is lengthy and expensive, and characterized by uncertain outcomes, and risks related to additional costs or delays in completing, or failing to complete, the development and commercialization of the Company’s current product candidates or any future product candidates; delays or difficulties in the enrollment and dosing of patients in clinical trials; the impact of any significant adverse events or undesirable side effects caused by the Company’s product candidates; potential competition, including from large and specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of the Company’s current or future collaborations or licensing arrangements and ability to successfully consummate future partnerships; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize any product candidate in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and the risk that any such approval may be for a more narrow indication than the Company seeks; the Company’s dependence on the services of the Company’s senior management and other clinical and scientific personnel, and the Company’s ability to retain these individuals or recruit additional management or clinical and scientific personnel; the Company’s ability to grow the Company’s organization, and manage the Company’s growth and expansion of the Company’s operations; risks related to the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates, which is complex, and the risk that the Company’s third-party manufacturers may encounter difficulties in production; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for the Company’s product candidates or any future product candidates the Company may develop; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct the Company’s preclinical studies and clinical trials; the Company’s compliance with the Company’s obligations under the licenses granted to the Company by others, for the rights to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; risks related to the operations of the Company’s suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as other information we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are inherently uncertain and are not guarantees of future events. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and management cannot predict all risks and uncertainties. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

