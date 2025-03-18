SEON Accelerates Global Growth with Key Leadership Appointments 

Fraud and risk veterans Troy Nyi Nyi, Adrian Jenkins and Dan Webb join SEON to drive expansion across APAC, EMEA, and global partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the leader in digital fraud prevention and compliance, today announced the appointments of Troy Nyi Nyi as SVP & GM, APAC, Adrian Jenkins as Head of Sales, EMEA, and Dan Webb as VP of Global Partnerships.

Troy brings two decades of expertise in financial services, payments and eCommerce, with a focus on data-driven fraud risk management and AML solutions. Prior to SEON, he served as Global Head of Commercial at BPC Banking Technologies, where he led its Enterprise Fraud Management product line. Previously, he led regional operations for trust & identity intelligence companies Forter and TeleSign.

Jenkins, an expert in scaling global SaaS revenue teams, was most recently Managing Director, Fintech at Fenergo and previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Sentinels, where he drove 244% ARR growth. He has also held leadership roles at Arkose Labs.

A seasoned channel chief, Webb most recently served as Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Alliances at Expel, where he grew partner-sourced business from 9% to 47% of global bookings in four quarters, forming key alliances with Visa and Wiz. At Alert Logic, he pioneered ISV co-sell success with AWS, generating tens of millions in Marketplace revenue. Webb previously led EMEA strategic alliances at RSA Security, forging joint ventures, including a Fraud Prevention offering with Deloitte UK.

“With deep regional and global experience in scaling SaaS-based fintechs, Troy, Adrian and Dan will play a critical role in accelerating our expansion across key regions and markets,” said Matt DeLauro, President, GTM, SEON. “Their expertise in fraud and AML, combined with their impressive track records of growth, will be invaluable as we strengthen our presence worldwide and help more businesses fight fraud effectively.”

About SEON

SEON helps top-tier risk teams detect and stop fraud. By combining real-time digital footprint analysis , device intelligence and AI-driven rules , SEON empowers over 5,000 businesses globally to prevent threats before they occur. SEON operates from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .

