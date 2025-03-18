Condado Tacos Launches Burrito LTO Inspired by Guest Insights from Bikky

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky , a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with Condado Tacos , a rapidly growing “taco joint with a tequila twist”, known for its vibrant, welcoming atmosphere and fully customizable menu.

Founded in 2014, Condado invites people to “come as you are” at 52 locations across the Midwest. The brand attributes its success to celebrating the individuality of its guests with a bold, customizable menu—a build-your-own adventure of flavor—and an environment that allows people to be themselves. Having reached the limits of its loyalty data, Condado sought out Bikky to understand its increasingly diverse guest base on a granular level.

Today’s launch of the Chicken Bacon Ranch (CBR) Burrito is the latest initiative fueled by this partnership. Insights from Bikky revealed that the Chicken Bacon Ranch taco had exceptionally high reorder rates and guest retention, making it the perfect candidate for an expanded burrito format. “We launched burritos in January and Bikky’s data has been instrumental in choosing which recipes we’d even consider testing,” shares Evan Pardue, Director of Brand & CX at Condado.

Condado never planned to offer burritos initially, but persistent demand from Best Buds loyalty members changed their perspective. After introducing burritos in select markets last year, the team leveraged Bikky’s data for their nationwide rollout. Not only did Bikky confirm the power of the Chicken Bacon Ranch taco, but the platform also helped Condado identify and target existing bowl guests, knowing they were likely to have an affinity for burritos.

“That's what’s so great about Bikky’s menu reporting,” said Pardue. “It helps you understand the nuance of a product and gives you a lot of confidence when making menu decisions.”

Bikky is also helping Condado create personalized experiences for a broad range of guests. This gives the brand a critical competitive edge as hyper-personalization remains a top priority for guests in 2025. With a 360-degree view of engagement across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Condado can create marketing and build relationships based on each guest’s unique behavior.

Bikky’s platform enables Condado to send hyper-personalized messaging through Braze, segmenting guests based on their specific lifecycle rather than standard 30, 60, or 90-day lapsed benchmarks. The brand is also running a free delivery campaign, which exclusively targets guests who frequently order off-premise—something they had been unable to do with loyalty data alone.

“We had data coming in from multiple sources—loyalty, POS, online ordering, and third-party delivery—but it wasn’t connected,” says Sara Kear, Chief Marketing Officer at Condado. “Bikky unifies our guest data, giving us a complete view so we can engage meaningfully while the technology runs seamlessly in the background—exactly as it should.”

As Condado looks forward, their focus remains on growing guest frequency and loyalty through deeper personalization. Bikky’s insights will allow the team to refine their engagement strategies, ensuring every touchpoint meets guests exactly where and as they are.

“The Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito launch perfectly demonstrates what happens when restaurants leverage unified guest data to make strategic decisions,” said Abhinav Kapur, Co-founder and CEO of Bikky. “By identifying the exceptional performance of this flavor profile across their customer base, Condado Tacos transformed loyal guest feedback into a menu innovation that will drive real growth. This is exactly the kind of data-powered personalization that today's restaurant brands need to thrive.”

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants in today’s competitive market look to Bikky for insight into how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. Condado joins a growing roster of brands, including Robeks, WaBa Grill, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, which rely on the groundbreaking guest data and analytics platform.

About Condado Tacos

Since opening its doors in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio's Short North neighborhood, Condado Tacos has emerged as a leader among NextGen restaurant companies. Known for bold flavors, unconventional combinations, and vibrant atmospheres, this award-winning taco joint has expanded to 52 locations across 10 states, including metro areas like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, St. Louis, Charleston, Huntsville, and Birmingham—with more on the way.

Recently recognized in Inc. 5000's Top Private Companies, named Breakout Retailer by Chain Store Age, and ranked #53 in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers by FastCasual.com, Condado continues to redefine what it means to deliver craveable, clean food in a fun, social environment. With customizable tacos and burritos, preservative-free ingredients, and creative, housemade margaritas, Condado offers endless possibilities for creating the perfect meal. From the hand-painted murals in every restaurant to the individuality of its team and guests, Condado celebrates bold creativity in everything it does.

About Bikky

Bikky is a customer data platform exclusively for multi-unit restaurant brands.‍

With Bikky, brands like Dave's Hot Chicken, Bojangles, and Robeks clearly understand how their marketing, menu, and operations impact guest traffic and frequency. By connecting with your entire tech stack—from POS to loyalty—Bikky delivers insight on up to 90% of your guest base, empowering you to make informed, fast decisions that drive incremental sales.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

