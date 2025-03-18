Happiness Has a Flavor—And It Tastes Like Habit Burger & Grill

New report reveals a correlation between happiness and Habit—with the top three happiest cities all home to Habit Burger & Grill restaurants, while Cleveland, the unhappiest city, has none

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results are in. The happiest places in the U.S. have one delicious thing in common: Habit Burger & Grill. A new report ranking the happiest cities in the U.S. shows a perfect correlation between happiness and Habit, with the top three spots all home to Habit’s signature chargrilled flavor and award-winning burgers.

#1 Happiest City: Fremont, CA – Home to a Habit

#2 Happiest City: San Jose, CA – Also home to a Habit

#3 Happiest City: Irvine, CA – Habit HQ, baby!

But at the bottom of the happiness ranking? Cleveland, OH, a city without a Habit Burger Grill. Coincidence? We think not.

“Our perfect correlation between happiness and Habit might not be scientific, but let’s be honest—when you’re biting into a freshly chargrilled Double Charburger, life is just better,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit & Burger Grill. “Cleveland, we see you. And we have a feeling this happiness gap might be something we can fix.”

What exactly does that mean? Well, let’s just say Habit believes everyone deserves a taste the #1-ranked* Double Charburger—wherever they are. But it’s clear that the char-to-joy ratio is undeniable; every city that ranks high on happiness has a Habit, and the one at the bottom doesn’t. That’s some serious food for thought.

For now, we’ll let the numbers speak for themselves. But if you're in Cleveland and suddenly find yourself craving a fresh, chargrilled-to-order Double Charburger, we’d say... stay tuned.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Newsweek, Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eac3eb0b-ede1-4d36-aef5-2f2b31ccf56c

Happiness Has a Flavor—And It Tastes Like Habit Burger & Grill New report reveals a correlation between happiness and Habit—with the top three happiest cities all home to Habit Burger & Grill restaurants, while Cleveland, the unhappiest city, has none

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.