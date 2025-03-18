Industrial Organization, Platform Economics and AI expert Mehmet Ekmekci Affiliates with Compass Lexecon 

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced Dr. Mehmet Ekmekci has affiliated with the firm’s Compass Lexecon subsidiary.

Dr. Ekmekci is a Professor of Economics at Boston College and an expert in industrial organization, platform economics and artificial intelligence. He has served as an expert in various matters of auction design and competitive procurements for satellite broadband and has consulted on mergers and investigations in a wide variety of industries, including semiconductor, computer hardware, telecommunication and internet platforms.

Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ekmekci to our growing team of affiliates at Compass Lexecon. His expertise and research, including across digital platforms and the use of AI, will enhance the depth of capabilities we provide to our clients.”

Dr. Ekmekci has received multiple grants in AI, including the use of algorithms to determine pricing and potential collusion. He has also worked on cases involving Standard Essential Patents, developing economic models to analyze the optimal licensing practice from a social welfare perspective.

Dr. Ekmekci has conducted research on platform economics, which studies the effect of competition and regulation in platform markets. His research has been accepted by outlets including American Economic Review, Econometrica and the Review of Economic Studies and Management Science.

Commenting on his affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Ekmekci said, “There is an increasing reliance on platform economics, driven in part by advancements in technology. And while that means there are great opportunities, there are complex challenges to overcome. I look forward to joining the experts at Compass Lexecon as we support clients through this dynamic environment.”

