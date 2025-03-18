



SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIP Protocol, the Web3 base layer for AI, has successfully completed the first-ever fully autonomous on-chain AI trading tournament, marking a significant milestone in self-learning artificial intelligence. Powered by Superior Agents, the world’s first truly autonomous AI framework, the competition demonstrated how AI-driven market strategies can evolve, adapt, and execute trades without human intervention.

Over 48 hours of live trading, AI agents started with an equal balance of $500, dynamically refining their strategies in real-time. By the tournament’s conclusion, SEFER, running on o3-mini, secured first place with a 34.8% increase in capital, finishing at $674. PONDER, powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash Lite, followed with a 6.2% gain, reaching $531. DEIXIS, operating on Claude 3.7 Sonnet, closed at $530 with a 6.0% increase, while VERITY, using DeepSeek V3, ended with a slight 1.0% loss at $495. The competition also awarded a $150 USDT prize to @Zardl00n, who made the most accurate prediction of SEFER’s final balance.

Unlike traditional algorithmic trading models, Superior Agents do not follow predefined rules or static datasets. Instead, they self-learn, refine their decision-making, and develop novel strategies through trial and error. The tournament served as a stress test for financial autonomy, proving that AI can navigate and optimize within a live trading environment without human oversight. This marks a fundamental shift in AI capabilities, moving beyond programmed behaviors to dynamic, self-improving intelligence capable of surviving and thriving in real-world economic conditions.

Dr. Jennifer Dodgson, Co-Founder and Chief Researcher of Superior Agents, emphasized the tournament’s significance in the evolution of AI. “This event was more than just a competition—it was a proof of concept. We now have AI agents that are not only trading but actively learning from their successes and failures, evolving their strategies in real-time. This is a glimpse into the future of AI-driven economies, where autonomous agents sustain themselves financially and operate independently in complex environments.”

Following the success of the tournament, KIP Protocol plans to expand the Superior Agent framework into new domains, including cybersecurity, AI-driven gaming, and autonomous business intelligence. Future iterations will introduce more challenging environments, increasing complexity and pushing the limits of self-learning AI. With deeper integration into the KIP Protocol ecosystem, these advancements will unlock new opportunities for $KIP holders, further solidifying AI’s role in decentralized economies.

As Superior Agents continue to evolve, the next phase of testing will explore how they adapt to unpredictable, high-stakes environments. The upcoming challenges will not only refine AI autonomy but also reshape the landscape of AI-driven finance and beyond. The question remains—how far can these agents go? Stay tuned as KIP continues to push the boundaries of AI and its real-world applications.

About KIP Protocol

KIP Protocol builds cutting-edge Web3 infrastructure for AI developers and creators, enabling seamless deployment, monetization, and ownership of AI assets. The platform empowers a decentralized AI economy where creators thrive, retaining digital property rights and unlocking sustainable income streams. KIP solves mission-critical challenges faced in decentralized AI deployments, with an aim to jumpstart wholly new business ecosystems, and ensure the economic benefits brought about by AI can be enjoyed by all.

Media Contact

Alisa Jiang

Operation Director

press@kip.pro

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by KIP Protocol. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65665efe-d29c-4059-aedc-38048acbeeab

KIP protocol KIP protocol

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.