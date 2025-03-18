Web3 Pioneer Aleksander Larsen Shares Axie Infinity's Growth and Ronin Blockchain's Future on Tech Around and Find Out

Sky Mavis Co-Founder and COO discusses building through challenges, Web3 game economies, and Ronin’s next evolution - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Beverly Hills, California, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Around and Find Out Podcast is distributed by Mission Matters Media.



In a recent episode of Tech Around and Find Out, hosted by Calvin, Aleksander "PsychOut" Larsen, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Sky Mavis, shared an in-depth look at his journey from competitive gaming to leading one of the most transformative Web3 gaming companies. Larsen provided insights into the origins of Axie Infinity, the Ronin blockchain’s expansion, and the evolving landscape of crypto gaming.

Larsen detailed how his early involvement in CryptoKitties led to the founding of Axie Infinity, emphasizing the need for true digital asset ownership. He recalled the company’s early struggles, nearly facing bankruptcy, and the perseverance required to scale Axie Infinity into a global phenomenon. He also addressed the infamous Ronin Bridge hack, explaining how Sky Mavis refunded all affected users, reinforcing community trust.

“Pain has a tendency to either break things or bring people closer together,” Larsen said, reflecting on the hack. “Sky Mavis and our community stuck together, and today, we’re in a stronger position than ever.”

As Axie Infinity became a financial lifeline for many in regions like the Philippines, its Smooth Love Potion (SLP) token demonstrated real-world applications of blockchain gaming economies. Larsen discussed the importance of designing sustainable tokenomics, ensuring organic user engagement rather than short-term speculation.

Looking ahead, Ronin is positioning itself as a hub for Web3 gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi). Larsen highlighted Ronin’s Waypoint social login wallet, reducing onboarding friction for mainstream users. He also teased upcoming developments, including a potential Layer-2 solution leveraging ZKEVM technology and the expansion of meme coins and SocialFi applications within Ronin’s ecosystem.

“We’re opening up Ronin to more builders,” Larsen explained. “With DeFi, meme coins, and new gaming experiences, we’re entering a new phase where community-driven innovation will thrive.”

With a focus on security, innovation, and fostering a robust developer ecosystem, Sky Mavis remains committed to shaping the future of Web3 gaming. As Axie Infinity and Ronin continue to evolve, the company’s mission remains clear—empowering users through blockchain-based digital ownership and economic opportunities.

About Tech Around and Find Out

Tech Around and Find Out is a podcast that explores the latest trends and innovations in the crypto and blockchain space. Hosted by Calvin, the show features in-depth conversations with industry pioneers, covering topics ranging from DeFi to Web3 gaming. Each episode provides valuable insights for developers, investors, and enthusiasts looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of blockchain technology.

Media Communications

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Tech Around and Find Out Podcast

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements describing future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Changes in product offerings, regulatory plans, and business strategies are potential factors influencing such differences.

Attachment

Aleksander Larsen, Co-Founder and COO of Sky Mavis, discusses Web3 gaming innovations Sky Mavis Co-Founder and COO discusses building through challenges, Web3 game economies, and Ronin’s next evolution - Powered by Mission Matters Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.