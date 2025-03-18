Space Logistics Market Projected to Garner $19.8 Billion Revenue by 2040, and Grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040

Space Logistics Market - By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The space logistics market is expected to be valued at $4 billion in 2030, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2040, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global space logistics market garnered $4.0 billion in 2030 and is estimated to generate $19.8 billion by 2040, manifesting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Based on Operation, the space situational awareness segment held the highest share in 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the last mile logistics e segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on payloads, the spacecraft and satellites systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2030, contributing to more than 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cargo and material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2040. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global space logistics market analyzed in the research include ArianeGroup, ATOMOS SPACE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, D-Orbit SpA, EXOLAUNCH GmbH, Exotrail, Impulse Space, Inc., Launcher Inc., Momentus Space, Northrop Grumman, Space Machines Company Pty Ltd., and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

