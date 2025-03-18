Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of a mosque in Sugovushan village, Aghdara district
On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the newly reconstructed highway connecting the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district.
Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the...18 March 2025, 09:38
