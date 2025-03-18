Allied Energy Inc. (OTC: AGGI) Announces New Leadership to Drive Strategic Growth

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Inc. (OTC: AGGI) today announced key leadership appointments to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position in the global social commerce and social content sector. The company’s board of directors has appointed Adrian Capobianco as Chief Executive Officer and Taisia Levintasa as Vice President, with both also joining the board. These appointments follow from AGGI’s acquisition of BILI Social last fall and reinforce the company’s strategic direction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrian and Taisia to the Allied Energy leadership team,” said Chiching Huang, Director of Allied Energy Inc. “Their combined expertise and vision are perfectly aligned with our mission to connect brands, influencers, and consumers through innovative social commerce solutions. These appointments mark a pivotal moment as we continue to drive global expansion and enhance value for our stakeholders.”

Leadership and strategic growth

Adrian Capobianco, formerly the co-founder and CEO of BILI Social, is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in technology, media, and digital transformation. As CEO of Allied Energy, he will lead the company’s strategic growth and operations, leveraging his expertise in scaling businesses and fostering innovation. BILI Social will continue to operate as a brand within Allied Energy, supporting its creator community, brand partnerships and sports deals. Adrian will oversee the integration of BILI Social’s AI-powered social commerce platform while ensuring the brand remains committed to empowering creators and partners under the Allied Energy umbrella.

Taisia Levintasa, appointed as Vice President and Board Director, brings extensive expertise in influencer strategy, and brand engagement. Her leadership will strengthen Allied Energy’s ability to develop innovative campaigns and reinforce its market position in the rapidly evolving social commerce landscape.

Commitment to growth and transparency

These leadership appointments reaffirm Allied Energy’s commitment to innovation and growth, redefining how brands connect with consumers in the digital era.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has agreed to file a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become a fully reporting company. This step is part of the company's strategy to meet the requirements for uplisting to OTCQB and to attract a broader base of qualified investors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wendy Bairos

Communication Lead

wendy@becauseiloveit.com

Because I Love it (BILI Social)

About Allied Energy Inc.

Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is a global investment holding company focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses across various sectors. Allied Energy aims to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1a93de4-3846-4fe9-977a-b1afe140cf69

