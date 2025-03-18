Ballistic Protection Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2031

The ballistic protection market was valued at $14 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominates the ballistic protection market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Ballistic Protection Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, by Material Type, by Application Type, by Technology Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :The global market size of ballistic protection industry was valued at $14 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. In addition, Europe is expected to grow at a highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for protection of soldiers.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9418 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Avon Protection plcBAE SystemsDuPont de Nemours, Inc.GENTEX CorporationHoneywell International Inc.Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.Rheinmetall AGSAAB ABSurvitec Group LimitedTencate Advanced ArmorAt present, army engineers and market scientists are tackling the ever-rising demand for increasing the abilities of the frontline warriors and soldiers that are on the combat zone. As there has been a key degree of improvement for the powerful and versatile weapons, the modern systems and gadgets in military shield are being progressively added to the ballistic protection market. Likewise, more developments will be needed to safeguard the soldiers. This is possible because of technological innovations. The innovation like the mixture of SRP (self-reinforced polymer) composites and lightweight ceramics, the wearable type of ballistic protection will be devised to shield against a range of threats, from improvised explosive devices to light firearms.The geopolitical tensions between India and its neighboring countries and the terrorism threat have pushed the region beyond to reinforce its perimeter security and airborne and naval capabilities. The country has continuously been increasing its defense expenditure over the years. The budget for 2022, valued at $70.6 bn, correspond to an increase of 10% compared to the allocation of previous year and the sharpest increase in the defense budget in recent years. This growth is expected to positively impact in ballistic protection market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ballistic-protection-market/purchase-options In the recent past, there has been a good amount of demand for the ballistic protection as it has bolstered its position due to the conflict situation in some of the terror-prone countries like Libya, Serbia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Moreover, Iran’s intensifying nuclear creation has been observed to be improved and intensified the military tensions among Israel, the US, and Iran. The market leaders and governments around the globe are constructing their sources to enhance and improve the production scale so that they are presented whenever needed and hence, the investments don’t go useless. The birth of technology is establishing to be beneficial for the ballistic protection market revenue.Also, the militaries of GCC countries have arrived at third phase of innovation and have transferred from subcontracted, and usually maintenance, onshore to offshore MRO contractors. Similarly, the militaries in the Middle East region are becoming more modern in their demands., They are buying operating time for platforms of armed forces, rather than ordering individual services or spare parts which is expected to fuel the demand for ballistic protection. South Korea is booming, driven by the ambition to make the region one of the top defense exporters of the world and by the need to counter growing military threats. The country defense sector is expected become a strategic industrialization, by participating into the list of the global top four supplier of defense equipment after the U.S., Russia, and France, which will directly impact confidently to ballistic protection market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9418 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By product type, the vehicle protection equipment segment is projected to dominate the global ballistic protection market in terms of growth rate.By material type, the others segment is projected to dominate the global ballistic protection market in terms of growth rate.By application type, the airborne segment is projected to dominate the global ballistic protection market in terms of growth rate.By technology, the hard armor segment is projected to dominate the global ballistic protection market in terms of growth rate.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Major trends noticed in the Global ballistic protection MarketMarket and pricing issuesThe extent of commerciality in the marketGeographic limitationsDistribution, scheduling, performance, and supplier requirementsGrowth opportunities that may emerge in the industry in the upcoming yearsGrowth strategies considered by the players.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.