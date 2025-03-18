BiorBank Set to Launch as a Crypto-Focused Banking App

BiorBank Out-Competes Wallets & Banks with True Web3 Banking

BERGEN, Norway, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiorBank, a revolutionary non-custodial Web3 banking platform, has announced the launch of its Ethereum-based token on March 20th and its mobile app on March 24th for iOS and Android after successful beta-testing. The platform is set to disrupt the industry by merging crypto wallet functionality with real-world banking tools—something no other platform has successfully done.

“For years, users have been stuck choosing between crypto wallets that do too little and banks that control too much,” said CEO & co-founder, Hassen Kadhim, of BiorBank. “We’re launching BiorBank to put real control back into users’ hands while giving them the banking features they actually need.”

Addressing the Gaps in Crypto Wallets and Banking Apps

Let’s be real—traditional crypto wallets aren’t built for the future. MetaMask, Phantom, and Trust Wallet? They’re just glorified key storage tools. They let you hold assets, sure—but they don’t help you actually use them. Need a multi-chain experience? Need built-in financial tools? Need a way to actually integrate crypto into daily life? Good luck.

And banks? Worse. Revolut and other so-called “crypto-friendly” banking apps let you “buy” crypto, but you don’t own it. Try withdrawing large amounts of “your” Bitcoin off their platform. Try swapping tokens freely. You can’t—because it’s not really yours. They hold it. They control it.

That’s the problem. No single solution gives users full control over their assets while also offering the convenience of real-world banking tools.

BiorBank: Combining Web3 with Banking Functionality

BiorBank is what crypto wallets should have been all along.

Non-custodial—You control your assets. No third-party risk. No restrictions.

Multi-chain—Supports Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Cosmos, and more.

Built-in DEX Aggregator—Access to 2000+ liquidity pools with low slippage.

Social Logins—Forget seed phrases. Use Google/Twitter to sign in securely.

AI-Powered Support—Real-time assistance inside the app.

Web3 + Banking Features—Virtual cards, bill payments, and on/off-ramp (coming soon).

It’s not just a wallet. It’s a Web3 bank.

Why Now? The Shift Towards Self-Custody

With increasing concerns over centralized exchange failures and evolving regulations, more users are seeking self-sovereign financial solutions. BiorBank is launching at a time when demand for decentralized asset management is growing.

Token launch: March 20th (Ethereum Network)

March 20th (Ethereum Network) App launch: March 24th (iOS & Android)

This isn’t just another crypto wallet launch. It’s the start of financial autonomy that actually puts users in control.

BiorBank vs. Everyone Else





About BiorBank

BiorBank is a non-custodial Web3 banking platform designed to provide users with full control over their digital assets while integrating essential financial tools. Built to support multiple blockchain networks, BiorBank aims to make decentralized finance more accessible and practical for everyday use. The platform prioritizes security, user experience, and financial autonomy, bridging the gap between crypto and real-world banking services.

The future of finance is non-custodial, multi-chain, and user-friendly and BiorBank is leading that charge.

