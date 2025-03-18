Air Fryer Market Set for Remarkable Growth with Expanding Demand Across Residential and Commercial Sectors, Till 2032

Air Fryer Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, Air Fryer Market Size was estimated to be worth USD 1.21 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% from 2024 to 2032, the air fryer market is expected to increase from USD 1.30 billion in 2024 to USD 2.20 billion by 2032. The market for air fryers is expanding due to the growing demand for kitchen appliances worldwide and the growing awareness of the importance of eating healthily.Air fryers have become a popular kitchen appliance across the globe due to their ability to offer a healthier alternative to traditional deep-frying methods. By circulating hot air at high speed, air fryers can produce a crispy layer on foods with significantly less oil. This cooking method not only reduces fat intake but also retains the flavor and texture that consumers enjoy. The growing emphasis on health and wellness, coupled with the global obesity epidemic, has encouraged consumers to seek out healthier cooking solutions. This shift in consumer preferences has been a major factor contributing to the surge in demand for air fryers, particularly in residential households.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)• Tatung Company of America, Inc. (US)• De'Longhi America Inc. (Italy)• Groupe SEB (France)• Bajaj Electricals Limited (India)• Cuisinart (US)• SharkNinja Operating LLC (US)• Breville Inc. (Australia)• Havells India Limited (India)The residential segment of the air fryer market currently holds a dominant share, as more households adopt these appliances to support healthier lifestyles. Modern consumers are increasingly aware of the health risks associated with deep-fried foods, such as cardiovascular diseases and obesity. As a result, air fryers have gained popularity among health-conscious individuals, busy professionals, and families seeking convenient cooking solutions. The rise in dual-income households and hectic lifestyles has further propelled the demand for easy-to-use, time-saving kitchen appliances. Air fryers offer consumers a versatile cooking solution, enabling them to prepare a variety of dishes quickly, with minimal cleanup and effort. Many residential users are also attracted by the compact design and affordability of air fryers, making them a practical addition to contemporary kitchens.On the other hand, the commercial segment is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs). The commercial foodservice industry is under constant pressure to provide healthier menu options in response to changing consumer preferences. Air fryers offer foodservice providers a way to deliver healthier dishes without compromising on taste or quality. These appliances are particularly beneficial for commercial kitchens that require efficient, large-volume cooking solutions. The versatility of air fryers allows chefs to expand their menus with healthier alternatives, from crispy appetizers to main courses and desserts. Furthermore, commercial establishments are increasingly adopting energy-efficient appliances to reduce operational costs and minimize their environmental impact. Air fryers, known for their energy efficiency and reduced oil usage, align well with sustainability goals within the foodservice sector.In terms of distribution channels, the air fryer market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based categories. Store-based channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and department stores, continue to dominate the market. These retail outlets provide consumers with the opportunity to physically examine the products, benefit from in-person demonstrations, and make informed purchasing decisions. Many consumers prefer shopping at physical stores where they can receive personalized assistance from sales representatives, explore various brands, and take advantage of promotional offers and discounts. The expansion of organized retail across developing regions has further supported the growth of store-based sales, making air fryers more accessible to a broader consumer base. Online retailing offers consumers unparalleled convenience, enabling them to browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes. E-commerce platforms provide a vast selection of air fryer models, detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and competitive pricing. The growing penetration of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, and secure digital payment options have further propelled online sales. Additionally, e-commerce platforms often offer exclusive online discounts, no-contact delivery, and hassle-free return policies, encouraging more consumers to make purchases through non-store-based channels. Subscription services, flash sales, and influencer marketing campaigns on social media platforms have also played a crucial role in boosting the online visibility and sales of air fryers.Geographically, the Air Fryer Market is witnessing growth across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently holds a significant share of the global market, attributed to the high adoption rate of innovative kitchen appliances, increasing awareness of health and fitness, and a well-established distribution network. The United States and Canada are leading markets within the region, where consumers are keen on integrating advanced and energy-efficient appliances into their kitchens. Manufacturers in North America are also focusing on developing smart air fryer models equipped with features such as digital touch screens, app connectivity, and preset cooking programs, catering to tech-savvy consumers.Europe is another prominent market for air fryers, driven by increasing demand for healthier cooking alternatives and the popularity of energy-efficient appliances. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are at the forefront of adopting air fryer technology. European consumers are particularly conscious of sustainability and environmental impact, prompting manufacturers to offer products with eco-friendly materials and recyclable packaging. In addition, stringent regulations related to food safety and health are driving the demand for appliances that promote healthier eating habits.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the air fryer market over the forecast period. The region’s expanding middle class, rapid urbanization, and growing disposable incomes are key factors contributing to increased adoption of modern kitchen appliances, including air fryers. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in demand as consumers shift towards healthier eating practices and convenient home cooking solutions. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and aggressive marketing strategies by leading brands are further accelerating market growth in Asia-Pacific. Local manufacturers are also entering the market with cost-effective and innovative product offerings, intensifying competition and driving product innovation.In the Rest of the World (RoW) segment, including regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, the air fryer market is showing promising growth potential. Improving economic conditions, rising health awareness, and increased penetration of modern retail and e-commerce platforms are driving product demand in these emerging markets. Consumers in these regions are gradually shifting towards modern kitchen appliances that offer convenience, efficiency, and health benefits, making air fryers an attractive option. Technological advancements have led to the development of multifunctional air fryers that can grill, bake, roast, and dehydrate foods, providing consumers with versatile cooking options. The incorporation of smart features, such as Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, is gaining popularity among tech-oriented consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on designing compact, space-saving air fryer models that cater to consumers living in smaller urban apartments.The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a notable impact on the air fryer market. As consumers spent more time at home and home-cooked meals became the norm, the demand for convenient and healthy cooking appliances surged. Many consumers turned to air fryers as a practical solution for preparing a variety of meals quickly and healthily. EXECUTIVE SUMMARYMARKET INTRODUCTIONRESEARCH METHODOLOGYMARKET DYNAMICSMARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS…. 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

