Bisabolene Market is Set to Surge at 3.9% CAGR, to Reach US$ 4.6 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Bisabolene Market

Bisabolene a Sustainable and Natural Solution for Manufacturing of Perfumes and Cosmetics: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global bisabolene market is estimated at a value of US$ 3.1 million in 2024 and is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.An important ingredient in perfumes and cosmetics, bisabolene can be used as an antiseptic. In addition to having a pleasant aroma, it can also be used as a building material in medicine for the synthesis of various drugs and therapeutic molecules. Bisabolene is produced from sustainable sources such as plant biomass or sugar, and its potential as a renewable biofuel has attracted attention in the energy industry.The market is expanding steadily due to increasing consumer demand for natural and environment-friendly products. Conventional fossil fuels need to be replaced by sustainable renewable sources sooner than later. Moreover, microbial methods have become an effective for bisabolene production with the development of biotechnology using genetically engineered bacteria and yeast.North America and East Asia together account for well over half of global bisabolene sales, with the global market being handsomely led by the alpha- bisabolene variant.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8753 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global bisabolene market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach US$ 4.6 million by 2034-end.The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 500 thousand from 2019 to 2023.North America is estimated to hold a market share of 32.4% in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity of US$ 500 thousand from 2024 to 2034.Leading market players include Augustus Oils, BASF / Isobionics, Givaudan, Hairui Chemical Agrochemicals, and Misri Fumet Pvt. Ltd.The East Asia market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034."Bisabolene is a promising material due to its natural source and wide variety of applications in the flavor, fragrance, and healthcare industries. Growth of this market will largely depend on a stable supply chain of natural resources and a beneficial regulatory framework," says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bisabolene Market:Augustus Oils; BASF / Isobionics; Givaudan; Hairui Chemical Agrochemicals; Misri Fumet Pvt. Ltd.; Aurochemicals ; Other Prominent Players.Market Development:Increasing need for sustainable and renewable materials, biotechnology allowing improved microbial fermentation processes for growth, and expanding bisabolene use in fragrance, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuel are key factors driving market growth. Investing heavily in R&D to explore new applications and enhance productivity, developing a framework for partnerships and collaborations, changes in the regulatory environment, with global emphasis on environmental sustainability, and shift toward environment-friendly bio-based products will be leading marker drivers in the years ahead.Bisabolene Market News:In order to stay competitive, firms are allocating a significant percentage of their revenues to research and development (R&D) in order to discover new solutions to issues and draw in more customers.For instance, Givaudan, one of the major bisabolene manufacturers, invested US$ 572.1 million in research and development in 2023.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8753 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bisabolene market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on product type (alpha-bisabolene, beta-bisabolene), function (flavoring agents, perfuming agents), source (natural, synthetic), and end use (food & beverage processing, personal care & cosmetics, formulations), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global hydrogenated cosmetic ingredients market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 94.9 million by the end of 2033 from the valuation of US$ 59.6 million in 2023. Personal care products to dominate the hydrogenated cosmetic ingredients market with nearly 51.6% of the global market share by the end of 2022.Increasing at a CAGR of 5.1%, the global personal care active ingredient market size is estimated to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.09 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.44 billion by 2034.

