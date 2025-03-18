Aurora Mobile’s SendCloud Partners with SaleSmarly to Revolutionize Email Marketing Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”), a trusted email solution provider, has recently established a strategic partnership with SaleSmartly, a leading omni-channel customer communication platform, for over three years.

SaleSmartly has leveraged SendCloud to send an average of 400,000 triggered notification emails per month, achieving a remarkable 96% delivery rate. Additionally, SaleSmartly's clients send an overall of 700,000 emails per month via the SendCloud Email API. This partnership has transformed email communication strategies, enabling SaleSmartly's business worldwide to achieve unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and performance in email campaigns and API integration.

Key Highlights of the Partnership Include:

Enhanced Email Campaigns: Currently, SaleSmartly sends an average of 400,000 triggered notification emails per month to users through SendCloud. With a 96% delivery rate , these emails achieve an open rate of over 20% , making email one of the most important channels for customer engagement.

This collaboration empowers SaleSmartly with advanced email marketing capabilities, driving higher engagement rates and improving overall marketing ROI.

SendCloud Powers EngageLab’s Email Solutions

In addition to its collaboration with SaleSmarly, SendCloud plays a pivotal role in supporting EngageLab, another subsidiary of Aurora Mobile, by providing its email infrastructure and expertise. EngageLab leverages SendCloud’s email technology to offer businesses a comprehensive suite of email marketing solutions designed to maximize customer engagement and conversion rates.

EngageLab, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, that combines technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

With SendCloud’s email technology at its core, EngageLab ensures a 99.97% inbox placement rate, advanced sender certification, and cutting-edge features like BIMI implementation and real-time analytics.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

About SaleSmartly

SaleSmartly is a leading omnichannel customer communication platform, trusted by over 10,000 businesses globally. By integrating tools such as Live Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Line, Email, and WeChat, SaleSmartly enables businesses to optimize the entire customer journey from connection to conversion. For more information, please visit https://www.salesmartly.com/en/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

