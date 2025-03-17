From March 20 to 21, 2025, the Association for Cultural Economics International (ACEI) and the Alhambra and Generalife Council, in cooperation with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre are organizing a scientific forum “Granada International Convention on the Economics of World Heritage”, in Granada, Spain.

The conference will address the Economics of World Heritage from various perspectives. Topics such as economic valuation, tourism impact, governance, sustainability, preservation challenges, international cooperation, community involvement and the effects of heritage on creativity and local economic development, among others, will be examined.

The Convention has been able to gather scholars from different universities around the world, together with experts from leading cultural institutions in the field, as well as a wide geographical representation of world case studies. It will offer a valuable platform for professionals and enthusiasts in the field of cultural heritage to engage with contemporary issues and contribute to the advancement of sustainable practices in heritage economics.

Who will participate?

The event is expected to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including:

Academics

Heritage experts

Cultural economists

World Heritage site managers

Policy-markers

What can attendees expect?

Over two days, academics, cultural economists, heritage experts, site managers and representatives of leading cultural institutions will share insights and case studies from world heritage sites worldwide, promoting a rich exchange of knowledge and practical strategies for effective world heritage management and planning. The Deputy Director of the World Heritage Centre will present the Culture 2030 Indicators programme as well as perspectives and tools related to sustainable development from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Simultaneous interpretation is available in English and Spanish. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live streamed on the YouTube channel.