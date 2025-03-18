Dental Implants Market to Hit USD 8.17 Billion by 2032 | Industry CAGR of 6.9% (2025-2032)

Dental Implants Market Dental Implants Market Size

NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental implants market size was valued at USD 4.79 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to expand from USD 5.11 billion in 2025 to USD 8.17 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% over the study period 2025-2032.The global dental implants market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, rising demand for aesthetic dentistry, and advancements in implant technology. Dental implants provide a durable and natural-looking solution for individuals with missing teeth, offering improved functionality and appearance. The market is also expanding due to growing awareness of oral health, a rising geriatric population, and technological innovations such as 3D printing and computer-aided design (CAD) in implant manufacturing.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Dental Implants Market, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2025: USD 5.11 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 8.17 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 6.9% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 206𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Material (Titanium, Zirconium, and Others), By Design (Tapered Implants and Parallel Walled Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, and Transosteal Implants), By End-user (Solo Practices, DSO/Group Practices, and Others)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:• Increasing Prevalence of Dental Disorders and Tooth Loss• Growing Adoption of Advanced Dental Technologies• Rising Awareness and Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry• High Costs of Dental Implants to Restrain Market GrowthCompetitive Landscape:The dental implants market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on research and development, strategic partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market position. Companies invest in advanced implant materials, digital dentistry solutions, and minimally invasive procedures to enhance patient outcomes.LIST OF TOP DENTAL IMPLANTS COMPANIES:• Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)• Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)• Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)• ZimVie Inc. (Zimmer Biomet) (U.S.)• Osstem Implant (South Korea)• BioHorizons (U.S.)• CeraRoot SL (Spain)• Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher) (U.S.)• Cortex (Israel)• Dentium (South Korea)• Zest Dental Solutions (U.S.)Segmentation Analysis:By Material:Dental implants are primarily made from titanium and zirconium. Titanium implants dominate the market due to their biocompatibility, strength, and ability to integrate with bone (osseointegration). Zirconium implants are gaining traction as metal-free alternatives, preferred by patients with metal allergies or aesthetic concerns.By Design:The market is segmented into tapered implants and parallel-walled implants. Tapered implants offer improved primary stability and are preferred for immediate loading procedures, while parallel-walled implants provide better load distribution and long-term stability.By End-User:Dental implants are widely used in hospitals, dental clinics, and academic & research institutes. Dental clinics hold the largest share due to the increasing number of specialized dental centers and the rising preference for outpatient procedures.By Region:Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced dental treatments, and the presence of key industry players. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing dental tourism, rising disposable income, and growing awareness of oral health.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Key Factors Driving the Dental Implants Market:Several factors contribute to the growth of the dental implants market, including technological advancements such as robotic-assisted surgeries, 3D-printed implants, and AI-driven treatment planning. Additionally, an aging global population and the rising incidence of dental conditions like periodontitis and tooth decay are boosting demand for implants. The growing acceptance of cosmetic dentistry and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing economies further fuel market expansion.Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Dental Implants Market:The market presents significant growth opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where dental tourism is booming. Countries such as Thailand, India, and Mexico are attracting international patients seeking affordable, high-quality dental care. Additionally, innovations such as customized implants, biodegradable implant materials, and digital workflow solutions are expected to drive future growth.Regional Insights:Geographically, North America dominates the global dental implants market, driven by high patient awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and cutting-edge dental technologies. Europe follows closely, with strong demand in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. In Asia-Pacific, the market is expanding rapidly due to increasing healthcare investments and the rising number of skilled dental professionals. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also witnessing growth, fueled by improving healthcare access and rising disposable income levels.Recent Major Developments in the Global Dental Implants Market:• October 2023 – SprintRay Inc. announced the launch of OnX Tough 2, the first and only 3D printing resin, which received FDA 510(K) clearance for fixed, implant-supported denture prosthetics.• July 2023 – Implant solutions pioneer Neoss Group entered into a partnership with Osstell AB to solidify its position in the dental industry by offering dental implant solutions and products.• December 2022 – ProSmile launched SmartArches dental implants and expanded their range of products.• November 2022 – ZimVie announced the U.S. launch of Next Generation TSX implants. 