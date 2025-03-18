ZKcandy Strikes Strategic Partnership with The Binary Holdings to Distribute Its Games to 169M Users

zkCandy and The Binary Holdings Strike Strategic Partnership To Bring Web3 Gaming To 169M+ Users

By integrating ZKcandy with The Binary Holdings' distribution network, we bring web3 gaming to 169M+ telco users while enabling these games to expand across SEA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZKcandy , the first gaming-focused Layer 2 ZK chain within the ZKsync ecosystem, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Binary Holdings (TBH), a premier Web3 distribution infrastructure provider. This exciting partnership will see ZKcandy’s flagship titles, Candy Defense and Pepe Kingdom as the first of the upcoming dApps integrated into OneWave — TBH’s built-in dApp ‘playstore’ within the telecommunications app — to expand reach across Indonesia and the Philippines to 169 million users.As part of TBH’s robust distribution infrastructure, OneWave delivers blockchain-powered gaming and digital rewards directly to millions of mobile users. With TBH’s extensive network, which spans over 169 million users in emerging markets, this collaboration will help amplify the reach of ZKcandy’s innovative games.Through the integration into OneWave, players can access ZKcandy’s titles without downloading separate apps or undergoing complex onboarding procedures. Instead, gamers can dive straight into the action from within their telco app, enjoying frictionless access to cutting-edge GameFi experiences and earning tokenized rewards for their gameplay and social interactions.By earning $BNRY tokens through in-app actions — such as playing Candy Defense or conquering challenges in Pepe Kingdom — users receive tangible rewards that can be redeemed for mobile credits, exclusive content, and partner perks. These tokenized incentives not only boost player engagement but also create new revenue opportunities for telcos, effectively raising the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).“This partnership showcases how two Layer 2 chains can collaborate to drive Web3 adoption at scale.” said Siddharth Sahi, Chief Business Officer at The Binary Holdings. “By integrating ZKcandy with TBH’s distribution layer, we’re leveling up the gaming experience for 169M+ telco users while enabling games on ZKcandy to seamlessly expand across Southeast Asia. This marks a major step toward making Web3 gaming truly mainstream.”“We at ZKcandy are thrilled to partner with The Binary Holdings to bring our ZK-powered games to millions of telco users in Southeast Asia. By combining The Binary’s massive reach with our lightning-fast, secure blockchain, we are making web3 gaming fun, easy, and open to everyone,” said Kin Wai Lau, CEO of ZKcandy.About ZKcandyZKcandy is an Ethereum Layer2 gaming-focused scaling solution that resulted from a groundbreaking collaboration between ZKsync and iCandy (largest game developer of Southeast Asia with a track record of building 500+ games, 300M+ gamers, 750 employees, publicly traded on the ASX). This partnership strategically leverages ZKsync’s best-in-class zk rollup technology and iCandy’s vibrant gaming ecosystem to build the first L2 ZK chain designed specifically for gaming and meme entertainment within the ZKsync ecosystem.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a leading Web3 distribution infrastructure provider that empowers telecom and banking sectors in emerging markets by connecting them to decentralized applications. With a network exceeding 169 million users, TBH drives mass Web3 adoption through scalable, cost-effective solutions powered by its native $BNRY token.

