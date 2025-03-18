Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 @ 2358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Christian Hill Rd
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Laryssa J. Benner
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on VT Route 107 in the town of Bethel, VT. The operator, identified as Laryssa Benner (32) of Hartford, VT, was displaying signs of impairment. Following investigation, Benner was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence, and transported to the Royalton Barracks, where she was processed and received a criminal citation to appear for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court (at Woodstock)
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
