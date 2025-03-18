Royalton Barracks / DUI - Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 @ 2358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Christian Hill Rd

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Laryssa J. Benner

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop for observed motor vehicle violations on VT Route 107 in the town of Bethel, VT. The operator, identified as Laryssa Benner (32) of Hartford, VT, was displaying signs of impairment. Following investigation, Benner was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence, and transported to the Royalton Barracks, where she was processed and received a criminal citation to appear for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court (at Woodstock)

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.