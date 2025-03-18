Rutland Barracks / LSA, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001707
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 2130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, Brandon, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident – LSA, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Everett White
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Park Street in Brandon, VT. Investigation revealed the operator had fled the scene prior to Troopers arrival and caused property damage. Further investigation revealed Everett White was the operator, and he was also found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. White was given a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 12, 2025, at 1000 hours to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025 – 10 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
