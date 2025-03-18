Rutland Barracks / LSA, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4001707

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2025, at 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Street, Brandon, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident – LSA, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Everett White

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Park Street in Brandon, VT. Investigation revealed the operator had fled the scene prior to Troopers arrival and caused property damage. Further investigation revealed Everett White was the operator, and he was also found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. White was given a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 12, 2025, at 1000 hours to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2025 – 10 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.