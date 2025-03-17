Check out health wellness at PEI libraries

CANADA, March 17 - Libraries today offer so much more than books – they are vibrant community hubs offering new and meaningful ways to connect – and PEI libraries are doing just that.

With support from the Live Well PEI Wellness Grant, the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre (CLLC) Foundation will soon be launching two wellness kits to promote heart health and support those with memory loss.

Regional librarian Krystal Dionne and CLLC Foundation board member Jennifer Howard are excited to add these kits to PEI libraries’ growing collection of specialty items and outreach services.

“We love finding ways to serve our community,” says Krystal. “Books are the foundation of what we can do and offer, but we have an opportunity to do more and go beyond to help people even further. Receiving this grant allows us to show our communities that we are listening.”

Each Heart Health kit includes a blood pressure monitor, fingertip pulse oximeter, healthy cooking and exercise books, and Heart and Stroke Foundation resources.

The Cognitive Wellness kits will include games, puzzles, and resources from Alzheimer’s PEI. They will be available in two types: one for early memory decline and another for intermediate decline, which is designed for caregivers and includes conversation starters and additional resources from Alzheimer’s PEI.

With 20 kits in total, available Island-wide in both French and English, accessing them is as easy as checking out a book from your local library.

“Our goal is to provide helpful resources, stay in tune with community needs, secure funding to maintain the kits, and continue to strive to make a difference on PEI,” says Krystal.

The Live Well PEI Wellness Grant supports projects that promote chronic disease prevention and overall wellness. By funding initiatives like this one, it plays a key role in improving Islanders’ quality of life.

