Apollo Screen & Shade Keeps Pricing Stable Amid Tariff Challenges

Apollo Screen & Shade announces stable pricing as phone and online traffic surge and dealer applications reach record levels.

Escondido, CA , March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Screen & Shade is thriving despite tariff challenges in the industry. While recent trade tariffs have increased costs for many companies, Apollo Screen & Shade, a US based company, has been able to successfully keep pricing stable.

This decision comes amid surging demand, with phone inquiries up by 400% since the beginning of the year and Google Search traffic increasing by 64% over the past 30 days. Unlike industry competitors, including Canadian manufacturers such as Phantom Screens, which have either raised prices due to cost pressures, or have notified their network that 25%+ increases are likely imminent.



Apollo Screen & Shade

Dealers associated with Phantom Screen and Mirage Screen are increasingly seeking partnerships with Apollo Screen & Shade as they look for reliable suppliers who can navigate the yo-yo effect of Trump’s unpredictable tariff challenges with Canada in particular.Homeowners and commercial clients have always been drawn to Apollo Screen & Shade’s innovative products, which are known for their dependability and functionality.

The company provides the best retractable screen doors and retractable patio screens designed for both function and style. Made from durable, high-grade aluminum with a slow-close mechanism, its retractable screen doors provide bug-free ventilation while remaining virtually invisible when not in use. Tailored to fit any doorway, they seamlessly complement the home decor.

Meanwhile, Apollo’s retractable patio screens combine elegance and convenience with push-button operation, transforming outdoor areas into stylish, comfortable retreats. Whether for shade, privacy, or insect protection, these custom motorized screens improve outdoor living with durability and effortless use.

In addition to its premium retractable screens, Apollo Screen & Shade is committed to providing expert guidance and tailored solutions to help clients enhance their homes. With highly trained local technicians handling sales, service, and installation, customers receive top-quality craftsmanship and personalized support, ensuring a seamless experience from selection to installation.

Apollo Screen & Shade’s decision to stabilize pricing amid rising tariffs demonstrates a thoughtful, customer-first strategy. While other manufacturers have raised prices to offset increased production costs, Apollo has chosen to absorb some of these expenses to ensure affordability for its customers.

Headquartered in Escondido, CA, the company serves regions across the United States, supporting a vast network of dealers who rely on its high-quality products to meet the needs of residential and commercial clients. Apollo takes great care in selecting its distributors and ensures they are responsive, knowledgeable, and expertly trained. From answering calls and emails to providing tailored recommendations and professional installations, these dealers take pride in representing the Apollo brand and delivering exceptional service.



By prioritizing strong relationships with both dealers and end users, Apollo Screen & Shade continues to build lasting partnerships. As market conditions evolve and global trade pressures persist, the company remains a trusted provider of innovative, durable, and elegant screen solutions.

For more information about Apollo Screen & Shade, visit its website at www.apolloscreen.com.

About Apollo Screen & Shade

Apollo Screen & Shade is a premier provider of elegant and high-quality screen and shade systems in North America. It offers innovative products designed for residential and commercial applications while maintaining competitive pricing.

###

Media Contact

Apollo Screen & Shade

2121 Enterprise St, Escondido, CA 92029

(760) 871-0137

www.apolloscreen.com

















Attachment

Apollo Screen & Shade Keeps Pricing Stable Amid Tariff Challenges Apollo Screen & Shade announces stable pricing as phone and online traffic surge and dealer applications reach record levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.