Marie Wetherell: Law School Graduate Now Building a Career On-Screen

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Marie Wetherell is proving a career pivot can be the perfect catalyst for following your dreams. While attending the University of Idaho College of Law, Marie experienced a revelation during a mock oral argument. “I suddenly realized I was choosing career paths based upon strong female characters in movies. I wanted to act! So many careers and characters and I can be all of them!”

Marie is off to an impressive start in her recent role as the Tarred and Feathered Woman in Taylor Sheridan’s "1923". “That was a big opportunity and a challenging role. Acting is more than words. There’s a lot of fear and sadness in the character I portrayed. She was judged and persecuted.”

Wetherell’s upcoming projects include the film "Croatoan", a thriller centered around the mysterious historical disappearance of the Roanoke colonists. Marie plays Mary, the ex-wife of Dean Richardson (Britt Bankhead) and the mother of Wyatt Richardson (Nico Tirozzi), in a film directed by Britt Bankhead, set for a Fall 2025 release.

Marie is also part of "Laugh", a horror-thriller written and directed by Peter Anthony, where she stars alongside Terry Kiser. Marie plays Cynthia Collymore, the trophy wife of Peter Collymore (Peter Anthony). Set to film in September 2025 in Connecticut, the plot revolves around a retired Afghanistan war veteran battling against a demonic entity known as "Calypso".

Marie's passion for acting is deeply rooted in her fascination with strong female characters. Inspired by Nicole Kidman’s performance in "The Interpreter" and Jessica Chastain’s portrayal in "Zero Dark Thirty", Marie initially pursued careers related to those roles, which included participating in Model United Nations, earning a Law Degree (minoring in Spanish) and lobbying at the Idaho Statehouse.

Coming from a prominent political family, Marie’s background is equally compelling. Her grandparents, R. Claire and Robert M. Wetherell, served as Idaho State Senators. Her uncle, Mike Wetherell, worked in Washington, D.C. as Chief of Staff for Senator Frank Church, and served as a Fourth District Judge in Idaho, while her father, Robert (Bob) T. Wetherell, is a highly regarded civil defense litigation attorney and past President of the Idaho State Bar. Their influence was part of what drove her to law school, but her heart was always pulled toward storytelling.

As an actor, Wetherell says that she embraces the advice of her acting coach Lar Park Lincoln: “Listen and react. As actors, we have total freedom. Audiences want to live through our performances and emotions. Make bold choices and be open to change.”

Marie continues to pursue projects with strong, complex female leads, aiming to inspire audiences as she was once inspired herself. And she’s optimistic about the auditioning process. “I value my relationships with casting directors. Every audition is an opportunity to grow as an actor. Acting is a team effort with an individualized approach.”



